 »   » టెర్రిఫిక్ థ్రిల్లర్: 'ఒక్క క్షణం' ట్విట్టర్ రివ్యూ.. చిరంజీవి మొదలెట్టాడు, శిరీష్ ముగించాడు..

Okka Kshanam verdict - Tollywood ends 2017 with a Blockbuster Go see it

#AlluSirish 's #OkkaKshanam Spot Verdict:: Quite impressive Screenplay by #VIAnand . Cast & Crew did their Best. Production values is good. Bgm gets some Scenes to high attention. Finally: A Best Thriller genre in Recent Times. Go Watch it...🎬🎬

English summary

Directed by VI Anand, featuring Allu Sirish and Surabhi in the lead roles, Okka Kshanam, touted to be a scientific thriller is out on Thursday. The movie is receiving positive response from the audience.