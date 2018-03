English summary

India has seen the worst of entertainment journalism. While BollywoodLife refrained from sensationalising reportage about Sridevi’s demise and revealing sensitive details, a plethora of other news channels and portals did their best to milk the opportunity. Bollywood actresses are often subjected to extreme malicious scrutiny. Recently Amala Akkineni took to her Facebook page to share a heartfelt message talking about the scrutiny faced by actresses. “Will you let me age gracefully?” she asks.