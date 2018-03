 »   » అక్కినేని ఇంట పెళ్లి సందడి.. పెళ్లికూతురు ఎవరంటే..

English summary

PS Keerthana first came under spotlight when she worked with Mani Ratnam in 2002 film Amrutha. She is also the daughter of actor Parthiban and Sita, and on Thursday, she tied the knot with director Akshay. It was an intimate affair, with family and close friends in attendance. Akshay is the son of acclaimed editor Sreekar Prasad and he directed the remake of Pizza in Hindi.