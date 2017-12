 »   » జపాన్ భాషలో బాహుబలి2.. అనుష్క ఎమోషనల్ వీడియో

English summary

Baahubali 2 has many first-time records. It’s the first Indian film to breach into the INR 1500 crore club, crushing all records across the length and breadth of the globe. Now this prestigious movie is set release in Japan language. Rajamouli directorial is all set to test its luck at the Japanese box office, with a release on December 29. In this occassion, Anushka Shetty released a video in her facebook.