 »   » కనుముకులలో ఎన్టీఆర్.. జోరుగా అరవింద సమేత చిత్రీకరణ!

English summary

Young Tiger NTR’s Aravindha Sametha is currently being shot at a Temple in Bhuvanagiri District of Telangana. The movie is being planned for October 10th release as Dussehra Special and the target is to complete the entire shoot by September 15th. The First Look Teaser of the film will release this month itself. Trivikram Srinivas who delivered a disaster with his last film, Agnyaathavaasi is keen on delivering a blockbuster with this movie. Thaman is composing music for the film and it is his first time for the director. Happening Heroine Pooja Hegde is romancing NTR in this film. Now Shooting going at Kanumukula Venkateshwara Temple, Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana.