తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » కనుముకులలో ఎన్టీఆర్.. జోరుగా అరవింద సమేత చిత్రీకరణ!

కనుముకులలో ఎన్టీఆర్.. జోరుగా అరవింద సమేత చిత్రీకరణ!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో త్రివిక్రమ్ శ్రీనివాస్ రూపొందిస్తున్న అరవింద సమేత చిత్రం శరవేగంగా షూటింగ్ జరుపుకొంటున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలోకి కీలక సన్నివేశాలను తెలంగాణలోని భువనగిరి జిల్లాలోని ఓ ప్రముఖ దేవాలయంలో షూట్ చేస్తున్నారు. దసరా కానుకగా రాబోతున్న ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్‌ను సెప్టెంబర్ మూడో వారంలోగా ముగించాలన్న లక్ష్యంతో చిత్ర యూనిట్ అహర్నిశలు కృషి చేస్తున్నది.

    ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో పూజా హెగ్డే, ఇషా రెబ్బాతో పాటు కీలక పాత్రధారులపై సన్నివేశాలను భువనగిరికి సమీపంలోని కనుముకుల వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో చిత్రీకరిస్తున్నారు. అలాగే ఈ చిత్ర ఫస్ట్‌లుక్ టీజర్‌ను ఆగస్టు రెండో వారం గానీ, మూడో వారం గానీ విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు. అలాగే సెప్టెంబర్‌ చివరి వారంలో థియేటర్ ట్రైలర్‌ను విడుదల చేయాలని ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.


    Aravindha Sametha Shooting going at Kanumukula Venkateshwara Temple

    అరవింద సమేత చిత్రానికి ఎస్ఎస్ థమన్ సంగీత దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. త్రివిక్రమ్‌తో కలిసి థమన్ పనిచేయడం ఇదే మొదటిసారి. ఈ చిత్రానికి అనిరుధ్‌ను
    తొలుత మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్‌గా ఎంపిక చేశారు. అజ్ఞాతవాసి ఫ్లాప్ కావడంతో అతడిని పక్కన పెట్టారనే రూమర్ వినిపించింది.


    అజ్ఞాతవాసి దారుణమైన ఫ్లాప్ తర్వాత త్రివిక్రమ్ శ్రీనివాస్ అరవింద సమేత చిత్రాన్ని ఛాలెంజ్‌గా తీసుకొని రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే వరుస విజయాలతో దూసుకెళ్తున్న ఎన్టీఆర్ కెరీర్‌లో మరో సక్సెస్‌ను చేర్చడానికి చిత్రాన్ని విభిన్నంగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. రాయలసీమ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్‌లో రూపొందిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం కోసం ఎన్టీఆర్ సిక్స్‌ప్యాక్‌లో కనిపించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని అక్టోబర్ 10న రిలీజ్ చేయనున్నారు.

    English summary
    Young Tiger NTR’s Aravindha Sametha is currently being shot at a Temple in Bhuvanagiri District of Telangana. The movie is being planned for October 10th release as Dussehra Special and the target is to complete the entire shoot by September 15th. The First Look Teaser of the film will release this month itself. Trivikram Srinivas who delivered a disaster with his last film, Agnyaathavaasi is keen on delivering a blockbuster with this movie. Thaman is composing music for the film and it is his first time for the director. Happening Heroine Pooja Hegde is romancing NTR in this film. Now Shooting going at Kanumukula Venkateshwara Temple, Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue