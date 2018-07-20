తెలుగు
 పడక గదిలోకి రమ్మన్నారంటే.. వాళ్లే కారణం.. మమత మోహన్ దాస్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

పడక గదిలోకి రమ్మన్నారంటే.. వాళ్లే కారణం.. మమత మోహన్ దాస్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

    సింగర్‌గా కెరీర్ మొదలు పెట్టి పలు దక్షిణాది సినిమాలతో పాటు యమదొంగ, కేడీ, కింగ్‌ లాంటి తెలుగు సినిమాల్లో నటించిన మలయాళ బ్యూటీ మమతా మోహన్ దాస్ క్యాన్సర్ వ్యాధిన పడిన తర్వాత కొంతకాలం సినిమాలకు దూరమై మళ్లీ సెకండ్ ఇన్నింగ్స్ మొదలు పెట్టారు. ఈ మధ్య కాలంలో మహిళలపై జరుగుతున్న అఘాయిత్యాలపై ఇటీవల ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో ఆమె చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలు వివాదాస్పదం అయ్యాయి. అందంగా ఉండటం, రెచ్చగొట్టేలా ప్రవర్తించడమే మహిళలపై అఘాయిత్యాలు జరుగడానికి కారణం అని ఆమె వ్యాఖ్యానించడంపై నెటిజన్లు మండి పడుతున్నారు.

    అందంగా ఉండటం వల్లే..

    అందంగా ఉండటం వల్లే..

    ఆడవారు ఎక్కువ అందంగా ఉండటం కూడా వారిపై అఘాయిత్యాలు జరుగడానికి ఓ కారణం. అందంగా ఉన్న అమ్మాయిలు ఈ సొసైటీలో ధైర్యంగా బ్రతకడం కష్టం అని మమతా అన్నారు.

    అందం లేకుంటే ఈ బాధలు ఉండవట

    అందం లేకుంటే ఈ బాధలు ఉండవట

    అందంగా లేని మహిళల జీవితాలు సంతోషంగా ఉంటాయి. ప్రేమ పరంగా, వృత్తి పరమైన విషయాల్లో వారికి ఎలాంటి ఇబ్బందులు ఉండటం లేదు అని మమత అభిప్రాయ పడ్డారు. ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలపై కొందరు నెటిజన్లు రియాక్ట్ అవుతూ అందంగా ఉన్నవారు దాన్ని తగ్గించుకోవడానికి సర్జరీలు చేయించుకోవాలా? అంటూ వ్యంగాస్త్రాలు విసురుతున్నారు.

    కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్ గురించి

    కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్ గురించి

    కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్, లైంగిక వేధింపులు లాంటి సమస్యలు ఎదురయ్యాయంటే అందుకు కారణం మహిళలే. మన ప్రవర్తన సరిగా ఉంటే అలాంటి సమస్యలు ఎదురు కావు అని మమతా మోహన్ దాస్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    కామెంట్స్ చేస్తే రెచ్చిపోవద్దు

    కామెంట్స్ చేస్తే రెచ్చిపోవద్దు

    మనపై ఎవరైనా కామెంట్స్ చేస్తే రెచ్చిపోవద్దు. వీలైనంత సహనంగా ఉండాలి. ప్రతి విషయానికి స్పందిస్తే మనం చిక్కుల్లో పడతాం అని మమతా మోహన్ దాస్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. అయితే మమతా మోహన్ దాస్ అభిప్రాయాలతో స్త్రీవాదులు విబేధిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Thenewsminute quoted "According to Mamtha, average-looking women have it easier these days in all aspects of life and they do better everywhere, from relationships to profession. It's the poor pretty women who have to shoulder the burden while the average-looking women are out earning their equal pay with men, after eating a good breakfast prepared by their housework-sharing husband. They don't even run the risk of being molested on their way to work because, hello, only beautiful women are at risk."
