 »   » పడక గదిలోకి రమ్మన్నారంటే.. వాళ్లే కారణం.. మమత మోహన్ దాస్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Thenewsminute quoted "According to Mamtha, average-looking women have it easier these days in all aspects of life and they do better everywhere, from relationships to profession. It's the poor pretty women who have to shoulder the burden while the average-looking women are out earning their equal pay with men, after eating a good breakfast prepared by their housework-sharing husband. They don't even run the risk of being molested on their way to work because, hello, only beautiful women are at risk."