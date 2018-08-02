Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
baahubali baahubali before the beginning baahubali prequel బాహుబలి బాహుబలి బిఫోర్ ది బిగినింగ్ బాహుబలి ప్రీక్వెల్
English summary
Baahubali: Before the Beginning Announcement. From before Amarendra Baahubali's reign as king, comes a tale of power, politics and intrigue of Queen Sivagami's rise from a vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen. Witness the legacy of Mahishmati as it grows into a mighty empire no one dares to oppose.In an official statement released by the streaming service, Netflix announced the series and talked about the overall impact of Baahubali as a franchise. Season one of the series will comprise nine episodes and is based on Anand Neelakantan’s book, The Rise of Sivagami. This (prequel) series captures Queen Sivagami’s journey from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen.