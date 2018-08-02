English summary

Baahubali: Before the Beginning Announcement. From before Amarendra Baahubali's reign as king, comes a tale of power, politics and intrigue of Queen Sivagami's rise from a vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen. Witness the legacy of Mahishmati as it grows into a mighty empire no one dares to oppose.In an official statement released by the streaming service, Netflix announced the series and talked about the overall impact of Baahubali as a franchise. Season one of the series will comprise nine episodes and is based on Anand Neelakantan’s book, The Rise of Sivagami. This (prequel) series captures Queen Sivagami’s journey from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen.