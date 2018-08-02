తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » బాహుబలి ప్రీక్వెల్ ట్రైలర్ వచ్చేసింది: రాజమౌళి, ఆర్కా మీడియాతో రంగంలోకి నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్!

బాహుబలి ప్రీక్వెల్ ట్రైలర్ వచ్చేసింది: రాజమౌళి, ఆర్కా మీడియాతో రంగంలోకి నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    రాజమౌళి, ఆర్కా మీడియాతో రంగంలోకి నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్!

    భారతీయ సినీ చరిత్రలో ఓ సంచలనం 'బాహుబలి' ప్రాజెక్ట్. రెండు భాగాలుగా తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రం ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా వేలాది కోట్ల వసూలు చేసింది. ఇండియన్ మూవీని ప్రపంచ స్థాయికి తీసుకెళ్లిన ఘనత దక్కించుకుంది. అందులోనూ ఇది మన తెలుగు సినిమా కావడం మనకు మరింత గర్వకారణం. అమరేంద్ర బాహుబలి పుట్టుక నుండి 'బాహుబలి' కథ మొదలైంది. అతడి కుమారుడు మహేంద్ర బాహుబలి..... భల్లాలదేవుడిని చంపడంతో కథ ముగుస్తుంది. త్వరలో బాహుబలి ప్రీక్వెల్ రాబోతోంది.

    నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్ ఒరిజినల్ సిరీస్

    అయితే అరమేంద్ర బాహుబలి పుట్టుక ముందు జరిగిన కథ ఏమిటి? మాహిష్మతి రాజ్యం అంత బలమైన రాజ్యంగా ఎలా ఎదిగింది? శివగామిదేవి ఎక్కడ పుట్టింది? ఎలా ఈ రాజ్యానికి కోడలిగా వచ్చింది. అంత పెద్ద రాజ్యాన్ని తన కను సైగతో ఎలా కంట్రోల్ చేసింది అనే కథతో... త్వరలో బాహుబలి ప్రీక్వెల్ రాబోతోంది. అయితే ఇది సినిమా రూపంలో కాకుండా నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్ స్ట్రీమింగ్ ప్లాట్‌ఫాంపై వెబ్ సిరీస్ రూపంలో రాబోతోంది.

    శివగామి కథతో... 9 ఎపిసోడ్లుగా

    శివగామి కథతో... 9 ఎపిసోడ్లుగా

    ఈ విషయాన్ని అఫీషియల్‌గా ప్రకటిస్తూ నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్ ప్రకటన చేసింది. ‘బాహుబలి-బిఫోర్ ది బిగినింగ్' పేరుతో ఈ ప్రీక్వెల్ తెరకెక్కబోతోంది. మొత్తం 9 ఎపిసోడ్లుగా ఈ సిరీస్ రాబోతోంది. ఆనంద్ నీలకంఠన్ రాసిన ‘ది రైజ్ ఆఫ్ శివగామి' పుస్తకం ఆధారంగా ఈ వెబ్ సిరీస్ తెరకెక్కబోతోంది. ఈ వెబ్ సిరీస్ మొత్తం కూడా క్వీన్ శివగామి జర్నీ నేపథ్యంలో సాగుతుంది.

    రాజమౌళి, ఆర్కా మీడియా భాగస్వామ్యం

    రాజమౌళి, ఆర్కా మీడియా భాగస్వామ్యం

    ఈ వెబ్ సిరీస్‌కు బాహుబలి టీం మొత్తం పని చేయబోతున్నారు. రాజమౌళితో పాటు ఆర్కా మీడియా ఈ ప్రాజెక్టులో భాగం కాబోతున్నారు. వీరితో పాటు ఈ సినిమాకు పని చేసిన టెక్నీషియన్లు కూడా ఈ ప్రీక్వెల్‌కు పని చేస్తారని తెలుస్తోంది.

    రాజమౌళి ఎగ్జైట్మెంట్

    రాజమౌళి ఎగ్జైట్మెంట్

    దీనిపై రాజమౌళి స్పందిస్తూ... ‘బాహుబలి-ది బిగినింగ్, బాహుబలి-ది కంక్లూజన్ అనేది ఒకటే కథ. ఇంతకు ముందు జరిగిన స్టోరీ గురించి ప్రేక్షకులకు వివరించడానికి నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్ లాంటి సంస్థలు ముందుకు రావడం ఆనందంగా ఉంది. భారతీయ ఇతిహాసాలను ప్రపంచ స్థాయికి తీసుకెళ్లడానికి ఇదొక చక్కటి అవకాశం.' అన్నారు.

    నిర్మాత ప్రసాద్ దేవినేని

    నిర్మాత ప్రసాద్ దేవినేని

    ఆర్కా మీడియా వర్క్స్ అధినేతల్లో ఒకరైన ప్రసాద్ దేవినేని మాట్లాడుతూ... ‘బాహుబలి ప్రీక్వెల్ స్టోరీ డెవలప్ చేయడానికి దాదాపు సంవత్సరం పాటు పని చేశాం. నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్ లాంటి సంస్థతో కలిసి పని చేయడం ఆనందంగా ఉంది' అని తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    Baahubali: Before the Beginning Announcement. From before Amarendra Baahubali's reign as king, comes a tale of power, politics and intrigue of Queen Sivagami's rise from a vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen. Witness the legacy of Mahishmati as it grows into a mighty empire no one dares to oppose.In an official statement released by the streaming service, Netflix announced the series and talked about the overall impact of Baahubali as a franchise. Season one of the series will comprise nine episodes and is based on Anand Neelakantan’s book, The Rise of Sivagami. This (prequel) series captures Queen Sivagami’s journey from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue