Baahubali star Prabhas's upcoming film Saaho is that its next schedules are being shot in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Romania. director Sujeeth, is travelling abroad to shoot most of the portions of Saaho. The major highlight of the film will be a stunt sequence that will be shot on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. Popular Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates and his team are planning to make the action sequences larger than life.