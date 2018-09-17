తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » సైమాలో బాహుబలి కేక.. అవార్డుల పంటపండించిన రాజమౌళి

సైమాలో బాహుబలి కేక.. అవార్డుల పంటపండించిన రాజమౌళి

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా బాహుబలి ది కన్‌క్లూజన్ సృష్టించిన కలెక్షన్ల సునామీ అంతా ఇంతా కాదు. దర్శకుడు రాజమౌళి ధాటికి బాలీవుడ్ రికార్డులు చెల్లాచెదురైపోయాయి. విదేశీ గడ్డపై కూడా భారీ వసూళ్లను సాధించింది. అలాంటి ఘనతను సాధించిన బాహుబలి2 చిత్రం తాజాగా జరిగిన సైమా అవార్డుల్లో విజయ కేతనం ఎగురవేసింది. పలు విభాగాల్లో అవార్డులను గెలుచుకోవడంతో బాహుబలి టీమ్ మరోసారి ఆనందంలో మునిగిపోయింది. ఏ విభాగాల్లో అవార్డులు వచ్చాయంటే..

    సైమాలో బాహుబలి హవా

    సైమాలో బాహుబలి హవా

    సైమా అవార్డుల్లో ఉత్తమ తెలుగు చిత్రంగా బాహుబలి ది కన్‌క్లూజన్ ఎంపికైంది. ఆ అవార్డును నిర్మాత శోభూ యార్లగడ్డ అందుకొన్నారు. అలాగే ఉత్తమ దర్శకుడిగా బాహుబలి చిత్రానికి ఎస్ఎస్ రాజమౌళి అవార్డును గెలుచుకొన్నారు.

    ఉత్తమ నటుడిగా ప్రభాస్

    ఉత్తమ నటుడిగా ప్రభాస్

    ఉత్తమ నటుడిగా బాహుబలి చిత్రంలో నటించిన యంగ్ రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ ఎంపికయ్యారు. ఉత్తమ విలన్‌గా బాహుబలిలో నటించిన రానా దగ్గుబాటి అవార్డును సొంతం చేసుకొన్నారు. ప్రభాస్, తనకు వచ్చిన అవార్డును కూడా రానానే తీసుకోవడం గమనార్హం.

    ఉత్తమ నటిగా కాజల్

    ఉత్తమ నటిగా కాజల్

    నేనే రాజు నేనే మంత్రి చిత్రంలో నటించిన కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ ఉత్తమ నటిగా ఎంపికైంది. గౌతమి పుత్ర శాతకర్ణి చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించిన రాజీవ్ రెడ్డి ఉత్తమ నిర్మాతగా ఎంపికయ్యారు. క్రిటిక్స్ విభాగంలో గౌతమి పుత్ర శాతకర్ణి ఉత్తమ చిత్రంగా ఎంపికైంది. క్రిటిక్స్ విభాగంలో గౌతమి పుత్ర శాతకర్ణి చిత్ర శాతకర్ణికి ఉత్తమ నటుడి అవార్డును నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ అందుకొన్నారు.

    ఉత్తమంగా సందీప్, భూమిక చావ్లా

    ఉత్తమంగా సందీప్, భూమిక చావ్లా

    ఉత్తమ సహాయనటిగా భూమిక చావ్లా (ఎంసీఏ), ఉత్తమ తొలి చిత్ర నటుడిగా రోగ్ చిత్రానికి ఇషాన్ అందుకొన్నారు. ఉత్తమ తొలి చిత్ర హీరోయిన్‌గా కల్యాణి ప్రియదర్శిని హలో చిత్రానికి అందుకొన్నారు. ఉత్తమ హాస్యనటుడిగా రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ (అర్జున్ రెడ్డి), ఉత్తమ తొలి చిత్ర దర్శకుడిగా సందీప్ రెడ్డి వంగా, ఉత్తమ సంగీతదర్శకుడిగా కీరవాణి (బాహుబలి) ఎంపికయ్యారు. ఇంకా పలు విభాగాల్లో బాహుబలికి అవార్డులు లభించాయి.

    English summary
    Baahubali – The Conclusion has created history in Indian cinema. Breaking records created by Bollywood too, this multi-lingual film has put our country on a global map amidst other foreign categories of films. The magnum opus of Rajamouli was undoubtedly celebrated at the recently held SIIMA in Dubai.
    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 20:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue