 »   » కేసీఆర్ బయోపిక్: బాహుబలి రచయితతో సంప్రదింపులు

English summary

After NTR, YSR biopic, now on Telangana CM KCR name is making rounds in Tollywood. It is coming out that E.Nivas is all set to direct the biopic on TRS chief KCR who is hailed as the father of Telangana state. Laxman Kontham is producing the biopic and inside talk is the makers contacted Vijayendra Prasad to pen the biopic.