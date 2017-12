 »   » జై సింహా ఆడియో: చంపడం నీతరం కాదురా. పై వాడి ప్రాబ్లం.. లెక్కంత పైనే.. బాలయ్య

English summary

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s forthcoming 102nd movie Jai Simha official trailer is out now and the movie will be released for Pongal, 2018. Nayanthara and Hari Priya playing the female lead roles opposite Balayya in this action entertainer. This movie audio release function organised in Vijayawada. In this event Balakrishna given powerful speech.