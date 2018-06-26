 »   » మా బాస్ అంటే ఇది.. పవన్ ట్వీట్‌పై బండ్ల గణేష్ స్పందన

మా బాస్ అంటే ఇది.. పవన్ ట్వీట్‌పై బండ్ల గణేష్ స్పందన

    రెండో పెళ్లి చేసుకోబోతున్న రేణుదేశాయ్‌‌కి పవర్ స్టార్ పవన్ కల్యాణ్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపడంపై నిర్మాత బండ్ల గణేష్ స్పందించారు. ఆరేళ్ల క్రితం పవన్, రేణు విడాకులు తీసుకొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆదివారం పుణెలో సినీ పరిశ్రమకు సంబంధం లేని వ్యక్తితో రేణు పెళ్లి నిశ్చితార్థం జరిగింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో పవన్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    కొత్త జీవితం ప్రారంభించబోతున్న రేణు గారికి నా హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు. ఆమె ఆరోగ్యవంతంగా, సుఖం, సంపదలతో ఉండాలని దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను అని పవన్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ ట్వీట్‌ను రీట్వీట్ చేస్తూ బండ్ల గణేష్ స్పందించారు.

    పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌ను అమితంగా ప్రేమించే బండ్ల గణేష్ స్పందిస్తూ.. మా బాస్ అంటే ఇది అని ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. పవన్ చేసిన ట్వీట్‌ను అభిమానులు రీట్వీట్ చేస్తూ సంతోషాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

    Six years after her separation from Power star, Pawan Kalyan, former model-actor Renu Desai has finally found love again. The actress got engaged in a private ceremony in Pune earlier this week and says she’s ready for the next chapter in her life. Renu says that there was one person who threatened to kill me if I marry again. We were forced to take police action and got the tweet deleted.
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 13:51 [IST]
