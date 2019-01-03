 »   » బ్రహ్మీ, ప్రియదర్శి, రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ, వెన్నెల కిషోర్... బెస్ట్ కమెడియన్ ఎవరో మీరే తేల్చండి!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
brahmanandam rahul ramakrishna prudhvi raj priyadarshi బ్రహ్మానందం రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ పృథ్వి రాజ్ ప్రియదర్శి
English summary
BEST OF TELUGU COMEDIAN 2018 FiLMIBEAT POLL. Telugu filmibeat is campaigning the Who is the Best of Tollywood 2018. There are 180 plus movies are released in year 2018. Choose yourself to vote for your favorite star.
Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 12:10 [IST]