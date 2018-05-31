 »   » సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ బర్త్‌డే సందర్భంగా ‘భరత్ అనే నేను’ స్పెషల్ ట్రైరల్

సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ బర్త్‌డే సందర్భంగా ‘భరత్ అనే నేను’ స్పెషల్ ట్రైరల్

    టాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ బాబు నటించిన 'భరత్ అనే నేను' బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద సంచలన విజయం సాధించింది. రూ. 205 కోట్లకుపైగా గ్రాస్ వసూలు చేసిన ఈ చిత్రం మహేష్ బాబు కెరీర్లోనే బిగ్గెస్ట్ హిట్ చిత్రంగా నిలిచింది. తాజాగా ఈ చిత్ర నిర్మాతలు సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ పుట్టినరోజు సందర్భంగా 'భరత్ అనే నేను' స్పెషల్ ట్రైలర్ విడుదల చేశారు.

    ఈ ట్రైలర్ మహేష్ బాబు ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేసే డైలాగుతో మొదలైంది. ఇందులో మహేష్ బాబు అచ్చం తన తండ్రి కృష్ణ వాయిస్‌ను తలపించేలా డైలాగ్ చెప్పారనే ప్రశంసలు వినిపించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    మహేష్ బాబు, కొరటాల శివ కాంబినేషన్లో వచ్చిన రెండో చిత్రం 'భరత్ అనే నేను'. అంతకు ముందు వీరి కాంబినేషన్లో 2015లో విడుదలైన 'శ్రీమంతుడు' బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ విజయం అందుకుంది. దీని తర్వాత మహేష్ బాబు మరో రెండు చిత్రాలు చేసినా అవి ఆశించిన ఫలితాలు ఇవ్వలేదు. మళ్లీ ఈ పొలిటికల్ డ్రామాతో మహేష్‌కు మరో విజయం అందించారు కొరటాల.

    డి.వి.వి. ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ పతాకంపై శ్రీమతి డి. పార్వతి సమర్పణలో స్టార్‌ ప్రొడ్యూసర్‌ దానయ్య డి.వి.వి. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని అత్యధిక బడ్జెట్‌తో నిర్మించారు. మహేష్ బాబు సరసన కియారా అద్వానీ నటించగా, ప్రకాష్ రాజ్, శరత్ కుమార్ కీలకమైన పాత్రలు పోషించారు.

    On the occasion of Superstar Krishna's birthday on May 31st, the makers of the film 'Bharat Ane Nenu' have released a special trailer. Starring Superstar Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara, Rajitha, Prithviraj, Devraj, Yashpal Sharma. Directed by Siva Koratala, Music composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, Cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, S Thirunavukkarasu, Editing by Sreekar Prasad, Production Design by Suresh Selvarajan, Lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry, Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment banner.
