English summary

On the occasion of Superstar Krishna's birthday on May 31st, the makers of the film 'Bharat Ane Nenu' have released a special trailer. Starring Superstar Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara, Rajitha, Prithviraj, Devraj, Yashpal Sharma. Directed by Siva Koratala, Music composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, Cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, S Thirunavukkarasu, Editing by Sreekar Prasad, Production Design by Suresh Selvarajan, Lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry, Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment banner.