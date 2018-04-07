 »   » భరత్ బహిరంగ సభ లైవ్: నిజాయితీతో కూడిన అద్భుతం.. రామజోగయ్య శాస్త్రి

English summary

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu is set to release on April 20 and it marks the debut actor Kiara Advani. Region-wise distributors are busy allocating shows and screens for the highly anticipated film, directed by Koratala Siva, who has teamed up with Mahesh for the second time after Srimanthudu. This movie audio function is conducting on the name of Bharat Bahiranga Sabha at LB Stadium of Hyderabad.