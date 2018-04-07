 »   » భరత్ బహిరంగ సభ లైవ్: నవీన్ అనే నేను.. మహేష్ ఎన్టీఆర్ పక్కపక్కనే, ఆయన వల్లే!

సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ బాబు నటిస్తున్న భరత్ అనే నేను చిత్రం ఏప్రిల్ 20 న ప్రేక్షుకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. కాగా నేడు హైదరాబాద్ ఎల్బీ స్టేడియంలో భరత్ బహిరంగ సభతో భారీ ఈవెంట్ నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు.ఎన్టీఆర్ ఈ ఈవెంట్ కు ముఖ్య అతిధిగా హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ ఈవెంట్ ప్రారంభం అయింది వరుసగా ప్రముఖులు ప్రసంగిస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవలే రంగస్థలం చిత్రంతో భారీ హిట్ అందుకున్న మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్ నిర్మాతలు భరత్ బహిరంగ సభకు హాజరయ్యారు.

మైత్రి నిర్మాతల్లో ఒకరైన నవీన్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. నవీన్ అనే నేను అంటూ ప్రసంగం ప్రారంభించి అలరించారు. ఎన్టీఆర్, మహేష్ బాబుని పక్కనే చూస్తుంటే చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉందని అన్నారు. ఈ అందమైన దృశ్యాన్ని చూసే అవకాశం కొరటాల శివ వల్లనే కలిగిందని అన్నారు. మిగిలిన ఇద్దరు నిర్మాతలు మోహన్, రవి కూడా భారత అనే నేను చిత్ర యూనిట్ కు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేసారు.

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu is set to release on April 20 and it marks the debut actor Kiara Advani. Region-wise distributors are busy allocating shows and screens for the highly anticipated film, directed by Koratala Siva, who has teamed up with Mahesh for the second time after Srimanthudu.
