తెలుగు
 తెలంగాణ ఎన్నికల్లో ముగ్గురు సినీ స్టార్ల ఓటమి... ఆ ఇద్దరికి డిపాజిట్ కూడా దక్కలేదు!

తెలంగాణ ఎన్నికల్లో ముగ్గురు సినీ స్టార్ల ఓటమి... ఆ ఇద్దరికి డిపాజిట్ కూడా దక్కలేదు!

By
    తెలంగాణ ఎన్నికల్లో హోరా హోరీ పోరాటం ఉంటుందని భావించి అందరి అంచనాలు తలక్రిందులయ్యాయి. కేసీఆర్ నేతృత్వంలోని టీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీనే మళ్లీ అధికారంలోకి తేవడానికి ప్రజలు మొగ్గు చూపడంతో వార్ వన్ సైడ్ అయిపోయింది.

    అయితే ఈ ఎన్నికల్లో సినీ పరిశ్రమ నుంచి కూడా ముగ్గురు సెలబ్రిటీలు బరిలో నిలిచారు. అయితే వీరిలో ఏ ఒక్కరినీ తెలంగాణ ప్రజలు శాసన సభకు పంపడానికి ఇష్టపడలేదు. వీరిలో ఎవరికీ కూడా టీఆర్ఎస్ నుంచి టికెట్ లభించక పోవడం గమనార్హం. ఒకరు తెలుగు దేశం పార్టీ నుంచి, ఇద్దరు బీజేపీ నుంచి బరిలో నిలిచి ఓటమి పాలయ్యారు.

    ఓటమి పాలైన ‘పైసా వసూల్' నిర్మాత

    ఓటమి పాలైన ‘పైసా వసూల్' నిర్మాత

    బాలకృష్ణ హీరోగా ‘పైసా వసూల్' చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించి వెనిగల్ల ఆనందప్రసాద్ అలియా భవ్య ఆనంద్ ప్రసాద్ తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ తరుపున శేరిలింగంపల్లి నియోజకవర్గం బరిలో నిలిచారు. ఈ ఎన్నికల్లో ఆయన అరెకపూడి గాంధీ చేతిలో ఓడి పోయారు. గాంధీకి 143,307 రాగా.... ఆనంద్ ప్రసాద్‌కు 99,012 ఓట్లు పోలయ్యాయి.

    బాబూ మోహన్ ఓటమి

    బాబూ మోహన్ ఓటమి

    ఈ సారి టీఆర్ఎస్ నుంచి టికెట్ లభించక పోవడంతో నటుడు బాబుమోహన్ బిజేపీలో చేరారు. మెదక్ జిల్లా ఆంధోల్ నుంచి బరిలో దిగిన ఆయన మూడో స్థానంతో సరిపెట్టుకోవాల్సి వచ్చింది. గతంలో ఆయన ఇక్కడ ఎమ్మెల్యేగా పని చేసినప్పటికీ కేవలం 2,404 ఓట్లు మాత్రమే పోల్ అవ్వడం గమనార్హం. ఇక్కడ టీఆర్ఎస్ అభ్యర్థి క్రాంతి గెలుపొందారు.

    ఈ హీరోయిన్ గ్లామర్ పని చేయలేదు

    ఈ హీరోయిన్ గ్లామర్ పని చేయలేదు

    ‘ఈ రోజుల్లో' మూవీలో హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించిన రేష్మా రాథోడ్ సైతం ఈ సారి ఎన్నికల బరిలో నిలిచారు. బీజేపీ టికెట్ లభించడంతో ఆమె ఖమ్మం జిల్లా వైరా నుంచి పోటీ చేశారు. ఇక్కడ ఆమెకు కేవలం 1025 ఓట్లు మాత్రమే పోలయ్యాయి. వైరా ఎమ్మెల్యేగా ఇండిపెండెంట్ అభ్యర్థి, రిటైర్డ్ పోలీస్ సబ్ ఇన్స్ స్పెక్టర్ లావుడ్య రాములు గెలుపొందారు.

    డిపాజిట్ కూడా దక్కలేదు

    డిపాజిట్ కూడా దక్కలేదు

    హీరోయిన్ రేష్మి రాథోడ్‌తో పాటు... కమెడియన్ బాబూ మోహన్ తాము పోటీ చేసిన నియోజకవర్గాల్లో కనీసం డిపాజిట్ కూడా దక్కించుకోక పోవడం గమనార్హం. ఐదేళ్లు ఎమ్మెల్యేగా పని చేసిన బాబూ మోహన్ ఆందోళ్ ప్రజలను మెప్పించలేక పోయారని స్పష్టమవుతోంది.

    English summary
    Three Film Celebrities lost in Telangana elections. Venigalla Anand Prasad who produced Balayya’s Paisa Vasool contested from TDP in Serlingampally. He is trailing big time there and is confirmed to lose. Veteran Comedian Babu Mohan contested on BJP ticket in Andhole constituency in Medak could barely manage 2000 votes. Heroine Reshma Rathod, who has done films like Ee Rojullo too contested on BJP ticket from Wyra in Khammam district first time the actress is contesting as an MLA but could not even manage 1000 votes in the counting so far.
