 »   » తెలంగాణ ఎన్నికల్లో ముగ్గురు సినీ స్టార్ల ఓటమి... ఆ ఇద్దరికి డిపాజిట్ కూడా దక్కలేదు!

English summary

Three Film Celebrities lost in Telangana elections. Venigalla Anand Prasad who produced Balayya’s Paisa Vasool contested from TDP in Serlingampally. He is trailing big time there and is confirmed to lose. Veteran Comedian Babu Mohan contested on BJP ticket in Andhole constituency in Medak could barely manage 2000 votes. Heroine Reshma Rathod, who has done films like Ee Rojullo too contested on BJP ticket from Wyra in Khammam district first time the actress is contesting as an MLA but could not even manage 1000 votes in the counting so far.