బిగ్‍‌బాస్ 2: గీత మాధురిపై దారుణమైన కామెంట్స్... రంగంలోకి భర్త నందు!

    'బిగ్ బాస్ 2 తెలుగు' షోలో బలమైన కంటెస్టెంట్లలో ఒకరిగా కొనసాగుతున్న గీతా మాధురిపై కొన్ని రోజులుగా దారుణమైన ట్రోలింగ్ జరుగుతోంది. సోషల్ మీడియాలో కొందరు ఆమెపై అసభ్యకరమైన కామెంట్స్ చేస్తూ రెచ్చిపోతున్నారు. మరో కంటెస్టెంట్ కౌశల్‌ను తన పవర్స్ ఉపయోగించి ఈ సీజన్ ముగిసే వరకు ప్రతివారం నామినేట్ అయ్యేలా గీతా మాధురి చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అప్పటి నుండి ఈ ట్రోలింగ్ మరింత ఎక్కువైంది. నెగటివ్ కామెంట్స్, విమర్శలు ఒకే కానీ.... బూతులు తిడుతూ కొందరు అసభ్యమైన కామెంట్స్ చేస్తుండటంతో గీత మాధురి భర్త నందు రంగంలోకి దిగారు.

    మహిళపై ఇలాంటి కామెంట్స్ దారుణం

    మహిళపై ఇలాంటి కామెంట్స్ దారుణం

    ‘బిగ్ బాస్' అనేది కేవలం గేమ్ షో. అందులో జరిగే పరిణామాలపై అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం చేయడంలో తప్పులేదు. కానీ వ్యక్తిగతమైన కామెంట్స్ చేయడం సరికాదు. ఒక మహిళలను కించపరిచే విధంగా వ్యాఖ్యలు చేయడం మన సంస్కారం కాదు... అని గీతా మాధురి భర్త నందు అసంతృప్తి వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ ఓ వీడియో పోస్టు చేసి, తర్వాత దాన్ని డిలీట్ చేశారు.

    అందుకే డిలీట్ చేశాడా?

    అందుకే డిలీట్ చేశాడా?

    అయితే తను పోస్టు చేసిన వీడియో వల్ల నెగెటివిటీ మరింత పెరుగుతుందని, కామెంట్స్ ఇంకా ఎక్కువ అవుతాయని, దీని వల్ల గీతా మాధురికి నష్టం జరిగే అవకాశం ఉండటం వల్లనే డిలీట్ చేసినట్లు స్పష్టమవుతోంది.

    నాని మీద కూడా విమర్శలు

    నాని మీద కూడా విమర్శలు

    సోషల్ మీడియాలో ట్రోల్స్ చేస్తున్న వారు నానిని కూడా వదలడం లేదు. నాని కొందరి పట్ల పక్షపాతం చూపిస్తున్నాడంటూ ఆరోపణలు చేశాడు. దీనిపై నాని క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు. తనకు అందరూ సమానమే అని, ఎవరి విషయంలోనూ పక్షపాతం చూపడం లేదని స్పష్టం చేశారు.

    ఈ ముగ్గరి మధ్య తీవ్రమైన పోటీ

    ఈ ముగ్గరి మధ్య తీవ్రమైన పోటీ

    ఇక బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంట్లో కౌశల్, తనీష్ మధ్య తీవ్రమైన పోటీ నెలకొంది. సోషల్ మీడియా పరంగా కౌశల్‌కు ఎక్కువ సపోర్ట్ లభిస్తోంది. గీతా మాధురి, తనీష్‌కు కూడా అదే స్థాయిలో ఫ్యామిలీ ఆడియన్స్ నుండి మద్దతు లభిస్తోంది.

    English summary
    Geetha Madhuri is one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 2, has been receiving negativity after she nominated Kaushal for the entire season. Geetha husband Actor Nandu, who was deeply upset with a disrespectful video made on Geetha Madhuri, had posted the video stating how cheap it is, to cause disgrace to women using such abusive language.He had later deleted the post as it added to the negativity.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 15:20 [IST]
