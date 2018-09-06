English summary

Geetha Madhuri is one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 2, has been receiving negativity after she nominated Kaushal for the entire season. Geetha husband Actor Nandu, who was deeply upset with a disrespectful video made on Geetha Madhuri, had posted the video stating how cheap it is, to cause disgrace to women using such abusive language.He had later deleted the post as it added to the negativity.