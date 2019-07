డ్రగ్స్ ఇచ్చి, కార్లో రేప్ చేశాడు, ఫోటోలు తీసి బ్లాక్ మెయిల్ చేశాడు: స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ ఫిర్యాదు

English summary

Last week, Aditya Pancholi was booked in a rape case and an FIR was filed against him by the Versova Police, after a top Bollywood actress accused him of raping her when she was 17. The actor had denied all the allegations and said in an official statement, "I am being falsely implicated in this case. I have all the evidence and video in this case. I am ready to cooperate with the Mumbai Police. If they will call me for my statement, then I will cooperate. I am ready for investigation. I knew that a case will be registered against me. I am not going anywhere. The police have not approached me after the FIR was registered."