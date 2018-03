 »   » నందమూరి వర్సెస్ అక్కినేని.. పోటాపోటీగా.. నువ్వా నేనా?

English summary

Box office clash between Nandamuri Kalyan Ram versus Nagarjuna unaviodable. The latest development is that the makers have announced that they will release the film on May 25. Directed by Jayendra Panchapakesan, Naa Nuvve has music by Sharreth. Ram Gopal Varma recently released the motion poster of his film with Nagarjuna and revealed the title of the film as Officer. The makers also announced the release date as May 25. It is going to be a tough fight between the two films since they both have a talented cast and crew onboard.