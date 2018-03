 »   » ప్రముఖ నటుడి మెడకు బిగిస్తున్న ఉచ్చు.. లైంగిక దాడి కేసులో..

English summary

The Shimla Police has filed an FIR against veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra, based on a sexual abuse complaint that was filed by his cousin. Shimla's Superintendent of Police (SP) Umapati Jamwal confirmed the development to the publication and said, "An FIR under Section 354 IPC has been registered at Chotta Shimla police station. Jeetendra's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had categorically denied the allegations, calling them "baseless, ridiculous and fabricated.