 »   » మెగాస్టార్ మీసం మాయం.. అందుకే చిరంజీవి తీసేశారట..

English summary

Juvva Movie 1st Look Poster and Trailer Launch held at Chiranjeevi's residence at Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi released the 1st Look Poster and Trailer today (13thJan) morning. Ranjith and Palak Lalvani pairing this movie. Doctor Bharat Somi is the producer. Chiranjeevi wishes entire team to success in this event.