English summary

Saptagiri, well-known as one of the top comedians of tollywood has created his own market with films like "Saptagiri Express" and "Saptagiri LLB". AND now, he his yet to impress audience one more time with his upcoming project titled "GAJADONGA". This project has nothing to do with Sr.NTR's GAJADONGA except for the title. The project is being bankrolled by Sharma Chukka, Edala Narendra and G.V.K.Reddy on "NANDA NANDANAA PROJECTS" Banner. D.Ramakrishna, who previously worked for Geetha Arts and Super Good Films in direction department, will be the director of this film.