 బ్రేకింగ్ న్యూస్.. ఎన్టీఆర్ టైటిల్‌ను కొట్టేసిన స‌ప్త‌గిరి!

బ్రేకింగ్ న్యూస్.. ఎన్టీఆర్ టైటిల్‌ను కొట్టేసిన స‌ప్త‌గిరి!

    స‌ప్త‌గిరి ఎక్స్ ప్రెస్‌, స‌ప్త‌గిరి ఎల్‌.ఎల్‌.బి చిత్రాల‌తో హీరోగా త‌న‌కంటూ ఓ ప్ర‌త్యేక‌మైన శైలిని, మార్కెట్‌ని సొంతం చేసుకున్నారు టాప్ క‌మెడియ‌న్ స‌ప్త‌గిరి. ఆయ‌న హీరోగా గ‌జ‌దొంగ‌ పేరుతో ఓ యాక్ష‌న్ ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన‌ర్ రూపొంద‌నుంది. నంద నంద‌నా ప్రాజెక్ట్స్ ప‌తాకంపై శ‌ర్మ చుక్కా, యెడల నరేంద్ర, జీవీఎన్ రెడ్డి చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించ‌నున్నారు. గీతా ఆర్ట్స్, సూప‌ర్ గుడ్ ఫిలిమ్స్ సంస్థ‌ల్లో ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వ శాఖ‌లో ప‌నిచేసిన డి.రామ‌కృష్ణ ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు.

    నిర్మాతలు శ‌ర్మ చుక్కా, యెడల నరేంద్ర, జీవీఎన్ రెడ్డి మాట్లాడుతూ స‌ప్త‌గిరికి యాప్ట్ స‌బ్జెక్ట్ ఇది. స‌ప్త‌గిరి నుంచి ప్రేక్ష‌కులు ఆశించే అంశాల‌న్నీ ఇందులో పుష్క‌లంగా ఉంటాయి. మ‌హాన‌టుడు ఎన్టీఆర్ న‌టించిన గ‌జ‌దొంగ‌కూ, దీనికీ సంబంధం లేదు. ఇందులో స‌ప్త‌గిరిది దొంగ‌ల‌కు దొంగ‌లాంటి పాత్ర‌. అస‌లు సిస‌లు దొంగ‌ల్ని దోచుకుని స‌మాజానికి ఉప‌యోగ‌ప‌డే దొంగ‌గా క‌నిపించ‌నున్నాడు. విలేజ్‌, టౌన్ బ్యాక్‌డ్రాప్‌లో న‌డిచే యాక్ష‌న్ ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన‌ర్ ఇది. ఆగ‌స్టు తొలి వారంలో చిత్రీక‌ర‌ణ మొద‌లుపెడ‌తాం అని తెలిపారు.

    Comedian Saptagiri as Gajadonga

    ఈ చిత్రానికి ఛాయాగ్ర‌హ‌ణం: ప‌్ర‌వీణ్‌ వనమాలి, సంగీతం:బుల్గానిన్, ఆర్ట్ : వ‌ర్మ‌,మూల కథ-రచనా సహకారం: జీటీఆర్ మహేంద్ర, పీవీ సతీష్, లైన్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్: ఆర్ వీవీవీ ప్రసాద్, నిర్మాత‌లు: శ‌ర్మ చుక్కా, యెడల నరేంద్ర , జీవీఎన్.రెడ్డి , కథ-స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే-ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వం: డి.రామ‌కృష్ణ‌.

    English summary
    Saptagiri, well-known as one of the top comedians of tollywood has created his own market with films like "Saptagiri Express" and "Saptagiri LLB". AND now, he his yet to impress audience one more time with his upcoming project titled "GAJADONGA". This project has nothing to do with Sr.NTR's GAJADONGA except for the title. The project is being bankrolled by Sharma Chukka, Edala Narendra and G.V.K.Reddy on "NANDA NANDANAA PROJECTS" Banner. D.Ramakrishna, who previously worked for Geetha Arts and Super Good Films in direction department, will be the director of this film.
    Story first published: Sunday, July 8, 2018, 14:50 [IST]
