Rahul Gandhi recently met Pa Ranjith and his frequent collaborator Madras fame Kalaiarasan. Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram to share a photo with Ranjith and Kalaiarasan. He said that they discussed politics, society, and films. Rahul wrote, "I met film director P A Ranjith the man behind blockbuster films like #Madras, #Kabali and #Kaala and actor Kalaiyarasan, in Delhi yesterday. We talked about politics, films and society. I enjoyed the interaction and look forward to continuing our dialogue (sic)."