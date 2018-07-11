తెలుగు
 రాహుల్‌గాంధీతో పా రంజిత్.. కళైరాసన్ భేటి.. కారణం అదేనా!

రాహుల్‌గాంధీతో పా రంజిత్.. కళైరాసన్ భేటి.. కారణం అదేనా!

    సామాజిక అంశాలను మేలవింపుతో రూపొందించిన చిత్రాలతో పా రంజిత్ దర్శకుడిగా దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ప్రేక్షకాదరణను సొంతం చేసుకొన్నాడు. రజనీకాంత్‌తో ఆయన తీసిన కబాలి, కాలా చిత్రాలకు రికార్డు స్థాయిలో కలెక్షన్లు రాకపోయినా విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు లభించాయి. దళితుల హక్కులు, భూహక్కుల నేపథ్యంలో పా రంజిత్ ఇటీవల రూపొందించిన కాలా రాజకీయ, సామాజిక వర్గాలను ఆకట్టుకొన్నది.

    సామాజిక అంశాలతో ప్రజా చైతన్యం దిశగా అడుగులేస్తున్న పా రంజిత్, అట్టకత్తి, మద్రాస్ చిత్రాల దర్శకుడు కళైరాసన్‌ను కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ అధినేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ కలుసుకొన్నారు. పా రంజిత్, కళైరాసన్‌తో దిగిన ఫొటోలను తన ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో పోస్టు చేశారు.

    Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi met Director Pa Ranjith

    మద్రాస్, కబాలి, కాలా లాంటి బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ చిత్రాలను రూపొందించిన పా రంజిత్, కళైరాససన్‌ను మంగళవారం ఢిల్లీలో కలుసుకొన్నాను. వారు రాజకీయాలు, సమాజంలోని సమస్యలు, సినిమాల గురించి నాతో చర్చించారు. వారితో జరిపిన చర్చలు ఆలోచించే విధంగా ఉన్నాయి. అట్టడుగు వర్గాల హక్కులను వినిపించే కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ గొంతుకను సినిమాల ద్వారా వారు ముందుకు తీసుకెళ్లడం సంతోషం కలిగిస్తున్నది అని రాహుల్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi met Director Pa Ranjith

    రాహుల్‌ను దర్శకులు పా రంజిత్, కళైరాసన్ కలువడం రాజకీయ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీలో చేరనున్నారా అనే వార్త కూడా అప్పుడే విస్తృతంగా ప్రచారమవుతున్నది. అయితే ఈ భేటిపై ఇద్దరు దర్శకులు పెదవి విప్పకపోవడం గమనార్హం.

    English summary
    Rahul Gandhi recently met Pa Ranjith and his frequent collaborator Madras fame Kalaiarasan. Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram to share a photo with Ranjith and Kalaiarasan. He said that they discussed politics, society, and films. Rahul wrote, "I met film director P A Ranjith the man behind blockbuster films like #Madras, #Kabali and #Kaala and actor Kalaiyarasan, in Delhi yesterday. We talked about politics, films and society. I enjoyed the interaction and look forward to continuing our dialogue (sic)."
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 12:41 [IST]
