 »   » ఇటలీలో అతనితో గడుపాలనుకొన్నా.. అంతా నా తలరాత.. వర్కవుట్ కాలేదు.. దీపికా

January 5th is the birthday of that actress Deepika Padukone, 'jiski aankhon mei ajab si ajab se addayein hainn.' No cookies for guessing her name as it's none other than the very talented & extremely gorgeous - Deepika Padukone! The actress turns 32 today and on this special day, we have brought to you a special feature in which she talked about going to her honeymoon to a romantic place like Italy and interestingly, at that time, she was dating Ranbir Kapoor.