రంగస్థలం ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్: దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్ దుమ్మురేపుతాడట..

Posted By:
దర్శకుడు సుకుమార్ దర్శకత్వంలో రాంచరణ్, సమంత జంటగా తెరకెక్కిన చిత్రం రంగస్థలం మార్చి 30న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. మైత్రీ మూవీ మేకర్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్ర ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్‌ను మార్చి 18న వైజాగ్ ఆర్కే. బీచ్‌లో నిర్వహించడానికి నిర్మాతలు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు. అయితే 1985 నాటి కథాంశంతో ఈ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కిందనే విషయం తెలిసిందే.

Devi Sri Prasad will go live performance at Rangasthalam pre release

రంగస్థలం చిత్రానికి సంగీత దర్శకుడు దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్ అందించిన మ్యూజిక్ ఇప్పటికే సంచలనం రేపుతున్నాయి. వైజాగ్‌లో జరిగే ప్రీ రిలీజ్ వేదికపై దేవిశ్రీ లైవ్ ఫెర్ఫామెన్స్ ఇవ్వనున్నాడట. ఈ లైవ్ ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్‌లో బుర్ర కథ, తప్పెటలు, చోడవరం డప్పు లాంటి వాటికి ఈ వేదికపై ఎక్కువ ప్రాముఖ్యతను ఇవ్వనున్నారట. ప్రస్తుతం ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్ సినీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది.

English summary
Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni's latest movie is Rangasthalam. This movie stars Jagapathi Babu and Aadhi Pinisetty among others in important roles. The film will hit the screens on March 30. In this occasion, movies pre release event will be organised at RK beach of Vizag. Music Director Devi Sri Prasad will go live performance.
Story first published: Saturday, March 10, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
