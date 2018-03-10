 »   » రంగస్థలం ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్: దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్ దుమ్మురేపుతాడట..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni's latest movie is Rangasthalam. This movie stars Jagapathi Babu and Aadhi Pinisetty among others in important roles. The film will hit the screens on March 30. In this occasion, movies pre release event will be organised at RK beach of Vizag. Music Director Devi Sri Prasad will go live performance.
Story first published: Saturday, March 10, 2018, 16:50 [IST]