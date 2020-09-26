తెలుగు
      బ్రేకింగ్: డ్రగ్ కేసులో ఎన్సీబీ పంజా..ధర్మ ప్రొడక్షన్ మాజీ ఉద్యోగి అరెస్ట్..రకుల్ ప్రీత్ నోట ఆ పేరు

      బాలీవుడ్ డ్రగ్స్ రాకెట్ కేసులో నార్కోటిక్స్ కంట్రోల్ బ్యూరో (ఎన్సీబీ) మరోసారి పంజా విసిరింది. గత రెండు రోజులుగా పలు దఫాలుగా ప్రశ్నించిన ధర్మ ప్రొడక్షన్స్ మాజీ ఉద్యోగి క్షితిజ్ రవి ప్రసాద్‌ను అరెస్ట్ చేసింది. దీంతో బాలీవుడ్‌ సినీ ప్రముఖులు ఒక్కసారిగా ఉలిక్కిపడ్డారు. ఈ అరెస్ట్ వెనుక అసలు విషయాలు ఏమిటంటే..

      ఢిల్లీలోని క్షితిజ్ నివాసంలో సోదాలు

      ఢిల్లీలోని క్షితిజ్ నివాసంలో సోదాలు

      డ్రగ్స్ కేసులో వాట్సప్ ఛాటింగ్‌ను లోతుగా అధ్యయనం చేసిన నార్కోటిక్స్ కంట్రోల్ బ్యూరో అధికారులు గురువారం ఢిల్లీలో క్షితిజ్ రవి ప్రసాద్‌ ఇంట్లో సాదాలు జరిపారు. ఆ తర్వాత శుక్రవారం ఉదయం ముంబైకి చేరుకొన్న తర్వాత వెర్సోవాలోని ఆయన నివాసంలో మరోసారి సోదాలు నిర్వహించి అదుపులోకి తీసుకొన్నారు.

      పలు దఫాలు ప్రశ్నించిన తర్వాత అరెస్ట్

      పలు దఫాలు ప్రశ్నించిన తర్వాత అరెస్ట్

      క్షితిజ్ రవి ప్రసాద్‌ను శుక్రవారం ప్రశ్నించిన తర్వాత శనివారం కూడా విచారణకు హాజరుకావాలని సూచించారు. శనివారం మరోసారి విచారించిన తర్వాత అరెస్ట్ చేసినట్టు ప్రకటించారు. మధ్యాహ్నం తర్వాత క్షితిజ్‌ను వైద్య పరీక్షల కోసం హాస్పిటల్‌కు తరలించి అనంతరం వీడియో కాన్ఫరెన్స్ ద్వారా కోర్టులో ప్రవేశపెట్టే అవకాశం ఉంది.

      గతంలో ధర్మ ప్రొడక్షన్‌తో సంబంధం

      గతంలో ధర్మ ప్రొడక్షన్‌తో సంబంధం

      ఇక క్షితిజ్ రవి ప్రసాద్‌ గతంలో కరణ్ జోహర్ సంస్థ అయిన ధర్మ ప్రొడక్షన్స్‌లో ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్‌ ప్రొడ్యూసర్‌గా పనిచేశారు. ఆ సమయంలో భారీగా డ్రగ్స్ కొనేందుకు డబ్బు వినియోగించారనే విషయం ఎన్సీబీ దృష్టికి వచ్చింది. క్షితిజ్ విచారణ నేపథ్యంలో అతడితో తమ సంస్థకు సంబంధం లేదు. గతంలో మాతో కలిసి పనిచేశాడు. ఇప్పడు మా సంస్థలో కొనసాగడం లేదు కరణ్ జోహర్ ఓ ప్రకటన చేశారు.

      ఎన్సీబీ దర్యాప్తులో రకుల్ నోట క్షితిజ్ పేరు

      ఎన్సీబీ దర్యాప్తులో రకుల్ నోట క్షితిజ్ పేరు

      ఇదిలా ఉండగా, శుక్రవారం (సెప్టెంబర్ 25) రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్‌ను విచారించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఎన్సీబీ ప్రశ్నించిన సందర్భంలో క్షితిజ్ రవి ప్రసాద్‌కు డ్రగ్స్ రాకెట్‌తో ఉన్న సంబంధాలను ప్రస్తావించినట్టు రిపబ్లిక్ టెలివిజన్ తన కథనంలో పేర్కొన్నది. తాజాగా క్షితిజ్ అరెస్ట్‌తో బాలీవుడ్‌లో మరికొందరికి సమన్లతోపాటు అరెస్టులు జరిగే అవకాశం ఉందనే విషయాన్ని సినీ వర్గాలు పేర్కొంటున్నాయి.

      English summary
      Deepika Padukone at NCB probe: Ranveer Singh's request rejected: NCB to Issue summons to Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan in Rhea Chakraborty Drug case. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8, 2020, by NCB in drug links allegations. Apart from This, Two top heroine of bollywood name surfaced in the drug case. Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur attended Deepika Padukone's party in Koko restaurant. NCB revealed sensational names that Deepika Padukone admin for DP+Ka+KWAN WhatsApp group, NCB revealed sensational names. In this connection, Dharma Productions Former associate Kshitij Ravi Prasad arrested
      Story first published: Saturday, September 26, 2020, 16:02 [IST]
