‘ఎఫ్ 2’తో భారీ లాభాలు.. టీంకు ఖరీదైన గిఫ్ట్ ఇచ్చిన దిల్ రాజు!

వెంకటేష్, తమన్నా, వరుణ్ తేజ్, మెహ్రీన్ హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా దర్శకుడు అనిల్ రావిపూడి రూపొందించిన ఎఫ్ 2 చిత్రం వరల్డ్ వైడ్గా హౌస్ఫుల్ కలెక్షన్స్తో రన్ అవుతోంది. శ్రీ వేంకటేశ్వర క్రియేషన్స్ పతాకంపై దిల్ రాజు సమర్పణలో శిరీష్-లక్ష్మణ్ నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం విజయవంతంగా 50 రోజులను పూర్తి చేసుకోవడంతో పాటు నిర్మాతలకు భారీ లాభాలు తెచ్చిపెట్టింది.
దాదాపు 107 కేంద్రాల్లో 50 డేస్ పూర్తి చేసుకుంది. రూ. 130 కోట్ల రూపాయలకు పైగా రెవెన్యూ జనరేట్ చేసింది. దిల్ రాజు ఇప్పటి వరకు నిర్మించిన చిత్రాల్లో ఇదే అత్యంత ఎక్కువ లాభాలు తెచ్చిన చిత్రంగా ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల్లో చర్చించుకుంటున్నారు.
ఈ విజయంపై ఫుల్ హ్యాపీగా ఉన్న దిల్ రాజు... డైరెక్షన్ డిపార్టుమెంటులో పని చేసిన అందరికీ ఖరీదైన ఐఫోన్లు గిఫ్టుగా ఇచ్చారట. దర్శకుడు అనిల్ రావిపూడికి కూడా స్పెషల్ గిఫ్ట్ ఇచ్చారట. తన గిఫ్ట్ వివరాలు త్వరలోనే వెల్లడిస్తానని అనిల్ రావిపూడి 50 డేస్ సెలబ్రేషన్స్ వేడుకలో తెలిపారు.
ఈ చిత్రం విజయవంతం కావడంతో త్వరలో 'ఎఫ్ 3' మూవీ తెరకెక్కించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఎఫ్2 లో ఇద్దరు హీరోలతోనే ఇంత కామెడీ పండించిన అనిల్ రావిపూడి, ఎఫ్ 3లో మరో హీరోను యాడ్ చేయబోతున్నారు. ఇద్దరు హీరోలతోనే ఇంతగా నవ్వించాడంటే ముగ్గురు హీరోలతో ఎలాంటి రచ్చ చేయిస్తాడో చూడాలి.
Dil Raju happy with F2 movie which has been declared as a double blockbuster. The film’s 50 days event was celebrated yesterday and the latest we hear is that Dil Raju has gifted expensive I Phones for all the guys in the direction department.
Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more