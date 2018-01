 »   » ‘అజ్ఞాతవాసి’ కాపీ వివాదం: టికెట్ బుక్ చేసుకున్న ఫ్రెంచి డైరెక్టర్... సర్వత్రా ఉత్కంఠ!

English summary

Jerome Salle took to Twitter to share his views on 'Agnyaathavaasi'. Surprisingly, The Filmmaker claimed he wishes to buy the ticket of the Telugu Flick out of curiosity to know if it's an unofficial remake of his project or not. 'I think I'm gonna buy a ticket (plane first than movie) #Curiosity #Agnyaathavaasi #LargoWinch,' he wrote.