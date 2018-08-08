తెలుగు
 »   » పబ్లిగ్గా ప్రకటించాడు.... ఆ దర్శకుడితో అల్లు అర్జున్ సినిమా ఖరారైనట్లేనా?

పబ్లిగ్గా ప్రకటించాడు.... ఆ దర్శకుడితో అల్లు అర్జున్ సినిమా ఖరారైనట్లేనా?

    ఆంజనేయులు, సారొచ్చారు, సోలో, శ్రీరస్తు శుభమస్తు చిత్రాలకు దర్శకత్వం వహించిన పరశురామ్ ఈ నెల 15న 'గీత గోవిందం' సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొస్తున్నాడు. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రష్మిక మందన్న హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రంపై ఇప్పటికే మంచి అంచనాలు ఏర్పడ్డాయి. సినిమా ప్రమోషన్లో భాగంగా మీడియాతో ముచ్చటించిన పరశురామ్ ఓ ఆసక్తికర విషయాన్ని చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. అతి త్వరలో అల్లు అర్జున్‌తో సినిమా చేయబోతున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు.

    బన్నీతో మూవీ త్వరలోనే ప్రకటిస్తాను

    బన్నీతో మూవీ త్వరలోనే ప్రకటిస్తాను

    బన్నీ నెక్ట్స్ సినిమా మీరే చేయబోతున్నారా? అనే ప్రశ్నకు మాత్రం ఆయన సమాధానం దాట వేశారు. అతి త్వరలోనే ఆయనతో సినిమా ఉంటుందని, ఎప్పుడు ఉంటుందనేది త్వరలోనే ప్రకటిస్తామన్నారు.

    బన్నీ మెచ్చుకునేవారు..

    బన్నీ మెచ్చుకునేవారు..

    బన్నీ వాసు తనకు చాలా క్లోజ్ అని, ఆయన ద్వారా నా సినిమాలకు సంబంధించిన కథలు అల్లు అర్జున్‌కు కథలు వినిపించేవాడిని. ఆయన నా కథలు విని మెచ్చుకునే వారు... అని పరశురామ్ తెలిపారు.

    వాళ్ల ఆలోచనలకు రీచ్ కావాలి

    వాళ్ల ఆలోచనలకు రీచ్ కావాలి

    కొందరు నన్ను బన్నీతో సినిమా చేయొచ్చు కదా! అని అడుగుతుంటారు. బన్నీకి ఎప్పుడు? ఏ కథ సరిపోతుందో? అప్పుడు... అలాంటి కథనే తెరకెక్కిస్తా. పెద్ద హీరోలతో సినిమాలు చేయాలంటే వారి ఆలోచనల్ని నేను చేరుకోవాలి.. అందుకు కొంత సమయం పడుతుంది అని పరశురామ్ తెలిపారు.

    గీత గోవిందం

    గీత గోవిందం

    ‘గీత గోవిందం' సినిమా విషయానికొస్తే... విజ‌య్‌ దేవ‌ర‌కొండ హీరోగా, ర‌ష్మిక మందన్న జంట‌గా ప‌రుశురాం ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వంలో తెర‌కెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని బ‌న్నీవాసు నిర్మాణంలో ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత అల్లు అర‌వింద్ స‌మ‌ర్ప‌ణ‌లో జీఏ2 పిక్చర్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌లో ఈ చిత్రాన్నినిర్మిస్తున్నారు. గోపి సుంద‌ర్ సంగీతం అందించారు. ఆగస్టు 15న ఈ చిత్రం విడుదలవుతోంది.

    అల్లు అర్జున్

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
