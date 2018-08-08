 »   » పబ్లిగ్గా ప్రకటించాడు.... ఆ దర్శకుడితో అల్లు అర్జున్ సినిమా ఖరారైనట్లేనా?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Geetha Govindam Director Parasuram said that, I will do movie with Allu Arjun very soon. Geetha Govindam is an upcoming Indian Telugu romantic comedy film directed by Parasuram, produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of GA2 pictures. It stars Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 10:00 [IST]