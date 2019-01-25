ఆవుపేడతో దర్శకుడి మీద దాడి, సున్నితమైన అంశాన్ని కెలకడం వల్లేనా?

నేషనల్ అవార్డ్ విన్నింగ్ మలయాళ దర్శకుడు ప్రియనందన్ మీద కొందరు గుర్తు తెలియని వ్యక్తులు ఆవుపేడతో శుక్రవారం ఉదయం దాడి చేశారు. శబరిమల గుడి వివాదంపై ఆయన సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఓ పోస్ట్ షేర్ చేసిన అనంతరం ఈ దాడి జరుగడం చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.
దర్శకుడు ప్రియనందన్ ఇంటి సమీపంలో ఉదయం 9 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో ఈ దాడి జరిగింది. గుర్తు తెలియని వ్యక్తులు అతడి దగ్గరకు వచ్చి భౌతికదాడి చేయడంతో పాటు ఆవుపేడ కలిపిన నీరు అతడిపై పోసి వెళ్లిపోయినట్లు పోలీసులు నిర్దారించారు. దాడి ఎవరు చేశారనే విషయమై విచారణ జరుగుతోంది.
శబరిమల ఆలయంలోకి అన్నివయసుల స్త్రీలు ప్రవేశింవచ్చు అని సుప్రీం కోర్టు సెప్టెంబర్ 28న తీర్పు ఇవ్వడంతో... హిందూ సంఘాలు ఆందోళన చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో దర్శకుడు ప్రియనందన్ వారి చర్యకు వ్యతికంగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఓ పోస్టు పెట్టి, తర్వాత దాన్ని వెనక్కు తీసుకున్నారు. ఆ పోస్టే ఆయనపై ఈ దాడికి కారణంగా భావిస్తున్నారు.
దర్శకుడు ప్రియనందన్ మీద జరిగిన జరిగిన దాడిని కేరళ ముఖ్యమంత్రి పినరాయి విజయన్ ఖండించారు. దీన్ని ఆయన భావవ్యక్తికరణ స్వేచ్ఛపై జరిగిన దాడిగా పేర్కొన్నారు.
సినిమా కెరీర్ విషయానికొస్తే కెఆర్ మోహన్, పిటి కుంజు మహ్మద్ వద్ద అసిస్టెంటుగా పని చేసిన ప్రియనందన్ 2001లో ఆయన తన తొలి ఫీచర్ ఫిల్మ్కు దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఇప్పటి వరకు ఆయన 7 సినిమాలతో పాటు పలు డాక్యుమెంటరీలు చిత్రీకరించారు. రెండో చిత్రం 'పులిజన్మం'కు 2006లో బెస్ట్ ఫీచర్ ఫిల్మ్గా జాతీయ అవార్డ్ దక్కింది.
National award-winning director Priyanandan has been attacked by activists on Friday morning after he shared a social media post on the Sabarimala issue. Speaking on the condition of anonymity to IANS, a police officer attached to the Cherpu Police station in Thrissur, Kerala confirmed the incident that occurred near Priyanandan's home.
Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
