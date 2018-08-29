English summary

Dr. Rajasekhar and Jeevitha Rajasekhar are shocked by the untimely demise of Nandamuri Harikrishna garu. "Harikrishna garu was like a family member. He was always there for us through all phases. He would always attend special events at our house and treat us affectionately. He was a pillar of strength. It's hard to digest the fact that such a dear person is no more. We are deeply saddened," the couple have said in a statement."Unable to believe this! We will miss him. NTR garu and Kalyan Ram, stay strong. May his soul rest in peace," the actor tweeted out.