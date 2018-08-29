తెలుగు
 హరికృష్ణ మృతి: నమ్మశక్యం కావడం లేదు.. డా.రాజ‌శేఖ‌ర్‌, జీవిత‌ సంతాపం

హరికృష్ణ మృతి: నమ్మశక్యం కావడం లేదు.. డా.రాజ‌శేఖ‌ర్‌, జీవిత‌ సంతాపం

    సినీ న‌టుడు, తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ నేత నంద‌మూరి హ‌రికృష్ణ రోడ్డు ప్ర‌మాదంలో మ‌ర‌ణించడం సినీ వర్గాలను, సాధారణ ప్రజలను షాక్ గురిచేసింది. హరికృష్ణ మరణంపై పలువురు సంతాపాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. తమకు అత్యంత సన్నిహితుడైన హరికృష్ణ మరణంపై డా. రాజ‌శేఖ‌ర్‌, జీవిత సంతాపాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    'హ‌రికృష్ణ‌ గారు మా కుటుంబంలోని వ్య‌క్తి లాంటి వారు. మా ఇంట్లో జ‌రిగే కార్య‌క్ర‌మాల‌కు ఆయ‌న హాజ‌రై  ప్ర‌త్యేక అభిమానంతో ప‌ల‌క‌రించేవారు. ఎంతో మ‌నోబ‌లాన్ని అందించేవారు. అలాంటి వ్య‌క్తి నేడు మ‌న మ‌ధ్య లేరంటే జీర్ణించుకోవ‌డం క‌ష్టంగా ఉంది. చాలా బాధగా ఉంది. న‌మ్మ‌శ‌క్యం కావ‌డం లేదు. ఆయ‌న్ను మిస్ అవుతున్నాం.

    Dr. Rajasekhar, Jeevitha condole Harikrishnas death

    ఎన్టీఆర్‌, క‌ల్యాణ్‌రామ్ స‌హా ఆయ‌న కుటుంబ స‌భ్యుల‌కు ఆ భ‌గ‌వంతుడు ధైర్యాన్ని ప్ర‌సాదించాలి. హ‌రికృష్ణ‌గారి ఆత్మ‌కు శాంతి క‌ల‌గాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాం' అని జీవిత, రాజశేఖర్ అన్నారు.

    హైదరాబాద్ నుంచి కావలి వెళ్తుండగా నల్గొండ జిల్లాలోని అన్నేపర్తి దగ్గర డివైడర్‌ను ఢీకొట్టడంతో కారు పల్టీలు కొట్టడంతో తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. దాంతో కామినేని హాస్పిటల్‌కు తరలించగా చికిత్స పొందుతూ కన్నుమూశారు.

    బుధవారం మధ్యాహ్నం హరికృష్ణ భౌతికకాయాన్ని హైదరాబాద్ మెహదీపట్నంలోని తన నివాసానికి తరలించారు. రేపు సాయంత్రం హైదరాబాద్‌ జూబ్లీహిల్స్‌లోని మహాప్రస్థానం శ్మశాన వాటికలో అత్యక్రియలు నిర్వహించనున్నారు.

    English summary
    Dr. Rajasekhar and Jeevitha Rajasekhar are shocked by the untimely demise of Nandamuri Harikrishna garu.  "Harikrishna garu was like a family member.  He was always there for us through all phases.  He would always attend special events at our house and treat us affectionately.  He was a pillar of strength.  It's hard to digest the fact that such a dear person is no more.  We are deeply saddened," the couple have said in a statement."Unable to believe this! We will miss him. NTR garu and Kalyan Ram, stay strong. May his soul rest in peace," the actor tweeted out.
    Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 19:13 [IST]
