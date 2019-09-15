బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద మరో చిన్న సినిమా పెద్ద విజయం.... లాభాలే లాభాలు!

English summary

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release, 'Dream Girl' opened to glowing reviews from the critics and has received a thumbs up from the audience. With praises pouring in for the impressive performances, the movie minted a smashing opening of Rs 10.05 crore on its day of release. On Day 2, the Ayushmann-Nushrat starrer collected an impressive collection of Rs. 16.42 crore. The total two-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 26.47 crore.