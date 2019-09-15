తెలుగు
    బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద మరో చిన్న సినిమా పెద్ద విజయం.... లాభాలే లాభాలు!

    By
    |

    అప్పుడప్పుడు కొన్ని చిన్న సినిమాలు బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద అసాధారణ విజయం సాధిస్తూ ఉంటాయి. స్టార్ హీరోల సినిమాల స్థాయిలో ఓపెనింగ్స్ వసూలు చేసి ఆశ్యర్య పరుస్తూ ఉంటాయి. తాజాగా అలాంటి సినిమా ఒకటి బాలీవుడ్ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద సందడి చేస్తోంది.

    ఆయుష్మాన్ ఖురానా హీరోగా రూపొందిన 'డ్రీమ్ గర్ల్' నిర్మాతలకు కాసుల పంట పండిస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆయుష్మాన్.... కరమ్‌వీర్‌సింగ్ అనే అబ్బాయి పాత్రలో, పూజ అనే అమ్మాయి పాత్రలో ద్విపాత్రాభినయం చేశాడు. ఈ చిత్రానికి కిటిక్స్ నుంచి మంచి రేటింగ్స్ రావడం, పాజిటివ్ మౌత్ టాక్ ఉండటంతో బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద అదరగొడుతోంది.

    ఓపెనింగ్స్ కేక

    ఓపెనింగ్స్ కేక

    ఈ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద తొలి రోజైన శుక్రవారం రూ. 10.05 కోట్లు రాబట్టింది. పాజిటివ్ మౌత్ టాక్ స్ప్రెడ్ అవ్వడంతో రెండో రోజు వసూళ్లు ఊపందుకున్నాయి. శనివారం ఏకంగా రూ. 16.42 కోట్లు రాబట్టింది. దీంతో రెండు రోజుల టోటల్ కలెక్షన్ రూ. 26.47 కోట్లకు చేరుకుంది.

    63 శాతం పెరిగిన కలెక్షన్లు

    63 శాతం పెరిగిన కలెక్షన్లు

    ఈ సినిమా వసూళ్ల గురించి ప్రముఖ వ్యాపార విశ్లేషకుడు తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ట్వీట్ చేస్తూ.... ‘డ్రీమ్ గర్ల్' చిత్రం రెండో రోజు 63.38 శాతం గ్రోత్ సాధించింది. వసూళ్లు అద్భుతంగా ఉన్నాయి. మెట్రో సిటీలతో పాటు టైర్ 2, టైర్ 3 సిటీల్లోనూ వసూళ్లు అదరగొడుతోంది. మూడో రోజైన ఆదివారం వసూళ్లు మరింత పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉంది' అని ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    సినిమాకు పెట్టుబడి ఎంత?

    సినిమాకు పెట్టుబడి ఎంత?

    ఈ చిత్రాన్ని కేవలం రూ. 30 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్లో నిర్మించారు. అయితే రెండు రోజుల్లోనే రూ. 26 కోట్లకుపైగా వసూలు చేయడం అందరినీ ఆశ్చర్యానికి గురి చేసింది. మూడో రోజుతో ఈ చిత్రం బ్రేక్ ఈవెన్ పాయింటును అందుకోవడంతో పాటు చాలా చోట్ల లాభాల్లోకి వెళుతుందనే అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి.

    అద్భుతమైన వినోదం

    అద్భుతమైన వినోదం

    సినిమా చూసిన వారంతా అద్భుతమైన వినోద చిత్రం అంటూ ప్రశంసలు గుప్పిస్తున్నారు. సినిమా స్టోరీ సింపుల్‌గా ఉన్నప్పటికీ స్క్రీన్ ప్లే ఎంతగానో ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది. సినిమా చూసిన ఎవరైనా కడుపుబ్బా నవ్వుకోవడం ఖాయం అనే టాక్ స్ప్రెడ్ అయింది. రాజ్ షాండిల్య దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఏక్తా కపూర్, శోభా కపూర్, నాచికెట్ పంత్‌వైద్య నిర్మించారు.

    English summary
    Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release, 'Dream Girl' opened to glowing reviews from the critics and has received a thumbs up from the audience. With praises pouring in for the impressive performances, the movie minted a smashing opening of Rs 10.05 crore on its day of release. On Day 2, the Ayushmann-Nushrat starrer collected an impressive collection of Rs. 16.42 crore. The total two-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 26.47 crore.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
