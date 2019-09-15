బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద మరో చిన్న సినిమా పెద్ద విజయం.... లాభాలే లాభాలు!

ayushmann khurrana dream girl ekta kapoor raaj shaandilyaa ఆయుష్మాన్ ఖురానా డ్రీమ్ గర్ల్ ఏక్తా కపూర్ రాజ్ శాండిల్య
English summary
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release, 'Dream Girl' opened to glowing reviews from the critics and has received a thumbs up from the audience. With praises pouring in for the impressive performances, the movie minted a smashing opening of Rs 10.05 crore on its day of release. On Day 2, the Ayushmann-Nushrat starrer collected an impressive collection of Rs. 16.42 crore. The total two-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 26.47 crore.
Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 14:46 [IST]