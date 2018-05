 »   » రెడ్ స్టార్ మాదాల రంగారావు ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి విషమం

English summary

Veteran Actor Madala Ranga Rao Health In Critical Condition. Veteran actor Madala Ranga Rao, popular for films like ‘Yuvataram Kadilinidi’ and ‘Erra Mallelu’, has been admitted in Star Hospital in Hyderabad. His condition is critical, say doctors. He has been suffering from heart-related ailments in recent years. He is now under ventilator.