English summary

Sudheer Babu is known for his hit films like ‘Prema Katha Chitram’, ‘Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini’, ‘Bhale Manchi Roju’ and ‘Shamanthakamani’. The actor’s latest flm who directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti has been titled ‘Sammohanam’. the film coming theaters on june 15th.