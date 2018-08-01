తెలుగు
 »   » తండ్రి మహేష్ బాబు నుండి ఛాలెంజ్ స్వీకరించిన గౌతమ్, సితార (వీడియోస్)

తండ్రి మహేష్ బాబు నుండి ఛాలెంజ్ స్వీకరించిన గౌతమ్, సితార (వీడియోస్)

Posted By:
    కొన్ని రోజులుగా హరితహారం ఛాలెంజ్ ట్రెండ్ అవుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. పలువురు సినీ, రాజకీయ ప్రముఖులు గ్రీన్ ఛాలెంజ్ స్వీకరిస్తూ... ఇతరులకు విసురుతూ పచ్చదనం పెంపొందించే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తున్నారు.

    Gautam and Sitara Haritha Haram Video

    తెలంగాణ మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ విసిరిన హరితహారం ఛాలెంజ్ స్వీకరించిన మహేష్ బాబు... తన ఇద్దరు పిల్లలు గౌతమ్, సితారలతో పాటు దర్శకుడు వంశీ పైడిపల్లికి ఛాలెంజ్ విసిరారు. మహేష్ బాబు నుండి ఛాలెంజ్ స్వీకరించిన ఈ ముగ్గురూ తమ వంతుగా మొక్కులు నాటారు.

    గౌతమ్, సితార తమ ఇంటి వద్ద మొక్కలు నాటారు. ఈ ఇద్దరు చిన్నారులు మొక్కులు నాటుతున్న మీడియాలో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయింది. వీరిని ఫాలో అవుతున్న తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లోని మహేష్ బాబు అభిమానులు సైతం మొక్కులు నాటుతున్నారు.

    ఇక మహేష్ బాబు 25వ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న వంశీ పైడిపల్లి సూపర్ స్టార్ నుండి గ్రీన్ ఛాలెంజ్ స్వీకరిచారు. తన వంతుగా మూడు మొక్కులు నాటారు. ఆయనతో పాటు వివి వినాయక్ లాంటి ప్రముఖులు సైతం మొక్కలు నాటారు.

    మహేష్ బాబు

    English summary
    Gautam Ghattamaneni Haritha Haram Video. Mahesh Babu recently accepted Telangana Minister KTR & Rachakonda Police Haritha Haram Challenge and nominated Sitara Ghattamaneni, Gautam and director Vamshi Paidipally.
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 18:44 [IST]
