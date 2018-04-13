 »   » స్టైయిల్‌లో మహేష్‌ను మంచిన గౌతమ్ కృష్ణ.. అచ్చం తండ్రిలానే..

భరత్ అనే నేను సినిమా ప్రమోషన్ విభిన్న రితీలో ప్రారంభించారు. శ్రీమంతుడు తర్వాత కొరటాల శివ, ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్ బాబు కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రం ఏప్రిల్ 20న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ప్రమోషన్ కార్యక్రమాలు ఊపందుకొంటున్నాయి. తాజాగా మహేష్‌బాబు చిన్నప్పటి ఫొటోతోపాటు, ప్రిన్స్ కుమారుడు గౌతమ్ కృష్ణ ఫొటోను జత చేసి మహేష్ అభిమానులు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వదిలారు. ఈ ఫోటో ప్రస్తుతం వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

గౌతమ్ కృష్ణ చిన్నప్పటి ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్ మాదిరిగా స్టయిలీష్‌గా నిలిచొని ఉన్న చిత్రం సోషల్ మీడియాలో నెటిజన్లను ఆకట్టుకొంటున్నది. ఇప్పటికే 1 నేనొక్కడినే చిత్రంతో ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చిన గౌతమ్.. త్వరలోనే టాలీవుడ్‌లో మెరుపులు మెరిపించడం ఖాయమనే మాట సినీ వర్గాల్లో వినిపిస్తున్నది.

Gautham Krishna goes viral before Bharat Ane Nenu release
English summary
Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu is set to release on April 20 and it marks the debut actor Kiara Advani. Region-wise distributors are busy allocating shows and screens for the highly anticipated film, directed by Koratala Siva, who has teamed up with Mahesh for the second time after Srimanthudu. In this occassion, One photo of Mahesh and his son Gautham Krishna goes viral in the social media.
Story first published: Friday, April 13, 2018, 18:33 [IST]
