 »   » యువతిపై లైంగిక వేధింపులు.. గజల్ శ్రీనివాస్ అరెస్ట్.. బిడ్డలా చూసుకొన్నాను..

Popular singer Ghazal Srinivas got arrested in a Sexual Harassment Case. A Radio jacky was filed a complait on Srinivas. Victim is working as a Program Head in a Web radio at Punjagutta in Hyderabad. Police took him into custody basing on the complaint. According to the report, Ghazal Srinivas is running a web radio Aalaya Vani. A woman named Kumari is working as program head in that web radio.