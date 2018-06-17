 »   » గోపీచంద్ ‘పంతం’ ఆడియో రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్

గోపీచంద్ ‘పంతం’ ఆడియో రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్

    టాలీవుడ్లో స్టార్‌ గోపీచంద్ ప్రస్తుతం 'పంతం' అనే చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. 'ఫర్ ఎ కాజ్' అనేది సబ్ టైటిల్. గతంలో పవర్, జై లవకుశ చిత్రాలకు రచయితగా పని చేసిన కె చక్రవర్తి ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా దర్శకుడు పరిచయం అవుతున్నాడు. మెహ్రీన్ హీరయిన్. ఇందులో ఆమె స్కూల్ టీచర్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతోంది.

    కెరీర్లో 25వ చిత్రం కావడంతో గోపీచంద్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా చేస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌కు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. తాజాగా సినిమా రిలీజ్ డేట్ ప్రకటించారు. ఈ సినిమాను జులై 5న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకొస్తున్నట్లు చిత్ర బృందం ప్రకటించింది.

    Gopichands Pantham Audio Launch on June 21st

    విజయవాడలో జూన్ 21న ఆడియో విడుదల కార్యక్రమాన్ని ప్లాన్ చేశారు. ఆ తర్వాత వైజాగ్‌లో ప్రీరిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్ జరుపనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో పృధ్వి, జయప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. శ్రీ సత్యసాయి ఆర్ట్స్ బేనర్లో కెకె రాధామోహన్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    సంగీతం: గోపీ సుందర్ కెమెరా: ప్రసాద్ మూరెళ్ల ఆర్ట్: ఏఎస్ ప్రకాష్ మాటలు: రమేష్ రెడ్డి స్క్రీన్ ప్లే: కె చక్రవర్తి, బాబీ(కెఎస్ రవీంద్ర) కో డైరెక్టర్: బెల్లంకొండ సత్యం బాబు ప్రొడ్యూసర్: కెకె రాధా మోహన్ స్టోరీ, డైరెక్షన్: కె. చక్రవర్తి( చక్రి).

    Actor Gopichand’s much awaited film Pantham ‘For a Cause’ produced by K.K. Radhamohan on his Sri Satya Sai Arts banner is set to release on July 5.On Sunday, the film’s team organised a press meet in Hyderabad where the producer shared: “This is the seventh film for our banner and we are glad it is a landmark film for Gopichand. We’ve gone all out and left no stone unturned in the production. Post production of the film is presently going on. As we said earlier, the film is releasing on July 5. And we scheduled the shoot in such a way to meet the date. Key scenes and some songs have been shot in UK. An audio launch will take place in Vijayawada on June 21 after which we have planned a pre-release event in Vizag.” Director Chakravarthy said, “We are happy with how the film has shaped up and hope we get the audiences blessings.”
    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
