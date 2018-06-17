 »   » గోపీచంద్ ‘పంతం’ ఆడియో రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్

English summary

Actor Gopichand’s much awaited film Pantham ‘For a Cause’ produced by K.K. Radhamohan on his Sri Satya Sai Arts banner is set to release on July 5.On Sunday, the film’s team organised a press meet in Hyderabad where the producer shared: “This is the seventh film for our banner and we are glad it is a landmark film for Gopichand. We’ve gone all out and left no stone unturned in the production. Post production of the film is presently going on. As we said earlier, the film is releasing on July 5. And we scheduled the shoot in such a way to meet the date. Key scenes and some songs have been shot in UK. An audio launch will take place in Vijayawada on June 21 after which we have planned a pre-release event in Vizag.” Director Chakravarthy said, “We are happy with how the film has shaped up and hope we get the audiences blessings.”