After the failure of her debut film 'Oka Manasu', Niharika took a huge sabbatical before signing her second Telugu film, "Happy Wedding". Happening production house UV Creations is presenting this youthful entertainer that is being bankrolled by Pocket Cinema. Struggling hero Sumanth Ashwin plays the male lead. The film's shooting has almost been wrapped up and the post-production work is in full swing. There is news that SS Thaman doing back ground score for the music. Music given Fidaa fame Shaktikanth.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 19:18 [IST]