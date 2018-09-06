తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » హరికృష్ణ మరణం.. పూజా హెగ్డేకు కష్టాలు..

హరికృష్ణ మరణం.. పూజా హెగ్డేకు కష్టాలు..

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    టాలీవుడ్‌లో ప్రస్తుతం యమా బిజీగా ఉన్న హీరోయిన్లలో పూజా హెగ్డే ఒకరు. ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో అరవింద సమేత, మహేష్‌ బాబుతో మహర్షి, ప్రభాస్ నటించే పేరు పెట్టని చిత్రం పూజా నటిస్తున్నది. ప్రభాస్‌తో చిత్రం గురువారం ప్రారంభమైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అలాగే హిందీలో అక్షయ్‌ కుమార్‌తో ఓ చిత్రం చేస్తున్నది. ఇలా బిజీగా తీరిక లేకుండా, డైరీలో డేట్స్ అన్నీ ఫుల్ అయ్యాయి. ఇలాంటి తరుణంలో హరికృష్ణ మరణం ఆమెను కష్టాల్లో పడేసింది. ఇంతకు ఆమెకు వచ్చిన కష్టాలు ఏమిటంటే..

    హరికృష్ణ మృతితో ఆగిన

    హరికృష్ణ మృతితో ఆగిన

    ఎన్టీఆర్, త్రివిక్రమ్ శ్రీనివాస్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న అరవింద సమేత చిత్రంలో పూజా నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ హరికృష్ణ మరణంతో ఐదు, ఆరు రోజులు ఆగిపోయింది. ఆ తర్వాత ఆ విషాదం నుంచి తేరుకొని ఎన్టీఆర్ షూటింగ్‌కు హాజరయ్యాడు. అయితే ఆ సినిమా కోసం డేట్స్ సరిచేయాల్సిన అవసరం ఏర్పడింది.

    జైసల్మేర్‌లో అక్షయ్ కుమార్‌తో

    జైసల్మేర్‌లో అక్షయ్ కుమార్‌తో

    పూజా హెగ్డే డేట్స్ ఖాళీగా లేకపోవడం వల్ల కష్టాలు మొదలయ్యాయి. అదే సమయంలో రాజస్థాన్ జైసల్మేర్ షూటింగ్‌లో పాల్గొనాల్సి ఉంది. హైదరాబాద్ నుంచి జైసెల్మేర్‌కు ఒకే ఫైట్ ఉండటం, అది కూడా చాలా సమయం తీసుకొనే అవకాశం ఉండటంతో ఆ ఆలోచనను మానుకొన్నారట.

    ప్రైవేట్ జెట్ విమానంలో

    ప్రైవేట్ జెట్ విమానంలో

    ఒకే రోజు అరవింద సమేత, అక్షయ్ కుమార్ చిత్రాల షూటింగ్స్‌లో పాల్గొనాలని నిర్ణయించుకొని ప్రత్యేకంగా జెట్ విమానాన్ని అద్దెకు తీసుకొవాలని నిర్ణయం కూడా బెడిసి కొట్టింది.

    సైనిక ఆంక్షలతో సమస్య

    సైనిక ఆంక్షలతో సమస్య

    జైసల్మేర్ ప్రాంతంలో సైనిక ఆంక్షలు ఉండటం, 11 గంటల నుంచి 6 గంటల మధ్య జెట్ విమానం ప్రయాణానికి నిబంధనలు అడ్డుతగలడంతో పూజా హెగ్డే సందిగ్ధంలో పడింది. ప్రస్తుతం రెండు చిత్రాల షూటింగ్‌లకు ఎలా న్యాయం చేయాలనే అనే ఆలోచనలో ఉన్నట్టు తెలిసింది.

    పూజా సమస్యను ఎలా

    పూజా సమస్యను ఎలా

    లక్షల రూపాయలు ఖర్చు చేసి ప్రైవేట్ జెట్ విమానం అద్దెకు తీసుకోవడం పెద్ద సమస్య కాదు. కానీ దానిని ఉపయోగించుకోవడానికి సరైన వెసలుబాటు లేదు. సైనిక ఆంక్షలు అడ్డువస్తున్నాయి అని పూజా మేనేజర్ మీడియాతో తన బాధను పంచుకొన్నట్టు సమాచారం. అయితే ఈ సమస్యను పూజా ఎలా అధిగమిస్తుందో వేచి చూడాలి.

    English summary
    Glamour Heroine Pooja Hegde become star heroine in Tollywood after Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham. Recently she did Sakshyam movie. After the film's failure, Pooja seemed to have lost her cool and slammed her team for bringing her such scripts. She further told them to choose only interesting films and not the cliched ones.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue