 »   » హరికృష్ణ మరణం.. పూజా హెగ్డేకు కష్టాలు..

pooja hegde saakshyam allu arjun duvvada jagannadham mahesh babu ntr prabhas aravinda sametha akshay kumar పూజా హెగ్డే సాక్ష్యం అల్లు అర్జున్ దువ్వాడ జగన్నాథం మహేష్బాబు ఎన్టీఆర్ ప్రభాస
English summary
Glamour Heroine Pooja Hegde become star heroine in Tollywood after Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham. Recently she did Sakshyam movie. After the film's failure, Pooja seemed to have lost her cool and slammed her team for bringing her such scripts. She further told them to choose only interesting films and not the cliched ones.