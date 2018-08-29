తెలుగు
 » షాకయ్యాం: హరికృష్ణ మరణంపై నాగ్, మహేష్, చరణ్, బన్నీ ఇతర స్టార్ల స్పందన!

షాకయ్యాం: హరికృష్ణ మరణంపై నాగ్, మహేష్, చరణ్, బన్నీ ఇతర స్టార్ల స్పందన!

    ప్రముఖ నటుడు, పొలిటీషియన్ నందమూరి హరికృష్ణ మరణంతో తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ విషాదంలో మునిగిపోయింది. ఆయన హఠాన్మరణాన్ని సీనీ ప్రముఖులు జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోతున్నారు. ఆయన కుటుంబానికి భగవంతుడు ధైర్యాన్ని ఇవ్వాలని కోరుకుంటూ.. హరికృష్ణ మరణంపై సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. మోహన్ బాబు, నాగార్జున, మహేష్ బాబు, రామ్ చరణ్, అల్లు అర్జున్, దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్ తదితరులు సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా ఈ దుర్ఘటనపై స్పందించారు.

    మహేష్ బాబు

    హరికృష్ణగారి హఠాన్మరణం వార్త విని తీవ్ర విషాదంలోకి వెళ్లిపోయాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. నా బ్రదర్ తారక్, ఆయన కుటుంబానికి మనోధైర్యాన్ని ఇవ్వాలని ఆ భవంతుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను అని మహేష్ బాబు ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    రామ్ చరణ్

    హరికృష్ణ గారి మరణవార్తవిని షాకయ్యాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను... అని రామ్ చరణ్ ఎఫ్‌బిలో పోస్టు చేశారు.

    నాగార్జున

    చాలా రోజులు ఐయింది నిన్ను చూసి, కలవాలి తమ్ముడు... కొన్ని వారాల క్రితమే ఆయన నాతో అన్నారు. నన్ను కలవకుండానే వెళ్లిపోయారు. నాకు శూన్యంలోకి వెళ్లిపోయినట్లు ఉంది. నిన్ను మిస్ అవుతున్నాను అన్నా అంటూ నాగార్జున ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్


    హరికృష్ణగారి మరణవార్త విని నా గుండె ముక్కలైంది. నాకు, మా నాన్నకు ఆయనతో ఎంతో మంచి అనుబంధం ఉంది. స్వచ్ఛమైన వ్యక్తి. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కూరాలి. నా బ్రదర్ తారక్, కళ్యాణ్ రామ్, వారి కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి... అంటూ దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    మోహన్ బాబు

    నా సోదరుడు నందమూరి హరికృష్ణను కోల్పోయాను. ఇంతకు మించి నేను ఏమీ మాట్లాడలేను. నాకు తీరని లోటు ఇది.... అని మోహన్ బాబు ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    రకుల్ ప్రీత్

    హరికృష్ణగారు రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో మరణించారనే విషయం విని షాకయ్యాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి. వారి కుటుంబానికి మనో ధైర్యాన్ని ఇవ్వాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను అని రకుల్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    English summary
    "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Shri. Harikrishna garu in a tragic accident. My thoughts go out to the family in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace." Ram charan tweeted. Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Nani, Varun Tej, Rakul Preet and many other Tollywood celebs were in for shock, as they woke up to hear the tragic news about the death of Jr NTR's father Nandamuri Harikrishna.
