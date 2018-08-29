 » షాకయ్యాం: హరికృష్ణ మరణంపై నాగ్, మహేష్, చరణ్, బన్నీ ఇతర స్టార్ల స్పందన!

Tollywood Stars Tweets On Nandamuri Harikrishna's Sudden Incident

ప్రముఖ నటుడు, పొలిటీషియన్ నందమూరి హరికృష్ణ మరణంతో తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ విషాదంలో మునిగిపోయింది. ఆయన హఠాన్మరణాన్ని సీనీ ప్రముఖులు జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోతున్నారు. ఆయన కుటుంబానికి భగవంతుడు ధైర్యాన్ని ఇవ్వాలని కోరుకుంటూ.. హరికృష్ణ మరణంపై సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. మోహన్ బాబు, నాగార్జున, మహేష్ బాబు, రామ్ చరణ్, అల్లు అర్జున్, దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్ తదితరులు సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా ఈ దుర్ఘటనపై స్పందించారు.

Deeply saddened by the news of Harikrishna garu's untimely demise. May his soul rest in peace. Strength and love to my brother @tarak9999 and his entire family in this time of grief. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 29, 2018 మహేష్ బాబు హరికృష్ణగారి హఠాన్మరణం వార్త విని తీవ్ర విషాదంలోకి వెళ్లిపోయాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. నా బ్రదర్ తారక్, ఆయన కుటుంబానికి మనోధైర్యాన్ని ఇవ్వాలని ఆ భవంతుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను అని మహేష్ బాబు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. రామ్ చరణ్ హరికృష్ణ గారి మరణవార్తవిని షాకయ్యాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను... అని రామ్ చరణ్ ఎఫ్‌బిలో పోస్టు చేశారు. చాలా రోజులు ఐయింది నిన్ను చూసి, కలవాలి తమ్ముడు..that’s what he said a few weeks ago and now he is gone.all I feel is a void,I will miss you Anna!!!! pic.twitter.com/T9epx3ZEEk — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 29, 2018 నాగార్జున చాలా రోజులు ఐయింది నిన్ను చూసి, కలవాలి తమ్ముడు... కొన్ని వారాల క్రితమే ఆయన నాతో అన్నారు. నన్ను కలవకుండానే వెళ్లిపోయారు. నాకు శూన్యంలోకి వెళ్లిపోయినట్లు ఉంది. నిన్ను మిస్ అవుతున్నాను అన్నా అంటూ నాగార్జున ట్వీట్ చేశారు. Jst cant believe d news of Sri HariKrishna Garu..Heart Breaking..

Such a Dear person 2 my Father and Me🙏🏻🙏🏻

And d Sweetest & Most Humble Soul..May God bless his soul & give strength 2 d family of my Dear brother @tarak9999 @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu..

May his soul R.I.P🙏🏻💐❤️ — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 29, 2018 దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్

హరికృష్ణగారి మరణవార్త విని నా గుండె ముక్కలైంది. నాకు, మా నాన్నకు ఆయనతో ఎంతో మంచి అనుబంధం ఉంది. స్వచ్ఛమైన వ్యక్తి. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కూరాలి. నా బ్రదర్ తారక్, కళ్యాణ్ రామ్, వారి కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి... అంటూ దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. I lost my brother Nandamuri HariKrishna today. There is nothing I can say more. A great loss. — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) August 29, 2018 మోహన్ బాబు నా సోదరుడు నందమూరి హరికృష్ణను కోల్పోయాను. ఇంతకు మించి నేను ఏమీ మాట్లాడలేను. నాకు తీరని లోటు ఇది.... అని మోహన్ బాబు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. Shocked to hear about Sri Harikrishna garu’s demise in a tragic road accident !! He shall always be fondly remembered ! Strength to the family ! RIP sir .. — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) August 29, 2018 రకుల్ ప్రీత్ హరికృష్ణగారు రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో మరణించారనే విషయం విని షాకయ్యాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి. వారి కుటుంబానికి మనో ధైర్యాన్ని ఇవ్వాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను అని రకుల్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

#RIPHariKrishnaGaru gone too soon. Love and strength to his entire family in these terrible times. #Tarak #KalyanRam stay strong my brothers. — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 29, 2018

Sudden demise of Harikrishna garu is really shocking.

Strength and courage to his family to bear this loss.

My heart felt condolences.. — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) August 29, 2018

What terrible news to wake up with. How harsh the death has been on #HariKrishna garu. My heart mourns. May his soul rest in peace & strength to Tarak, Kalyan & the entire family for the huge loss. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 29, 2018

Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Shri Nandamuri Harikrishna. My condolences to Balakrishna garu, Tarak, Kalyan Ram & the whole Nandamuri family. Rest in peace, Sir. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) August 29, 2018

Shocked to hear about #NandamuriHarikrishna garu’s demise. A wonderful and kind person. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to @NANDAMURIKALYAN @tarak9999 and the entire Nandamuri family & fans. — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) August 29, 2018

Don’t know what to say..this is so tragic..strength to the family @tarak9999 @NANDAMURIKALYAN .. Rest in peace Harikrishna garu.. 💔 — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 29, 2018

Just not fair. This is shocking. My deepest condolences to the family. May his beautiful soul RIP. We loved him dearly. #Harikrishna pic.twitter.com/86IqiQvWnr — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) August 29, 2018

Really sad to hear about the sudden passing away of Harikrishna Garu.Sending out loads of love and light to the entire family in these though times. RIP — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) August 29, 2018

My deepest condolences to the family...May your soul Rest in Peace #HariKrishna Garu pic.twitter.com/UimIvnjiwx — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 29, 2018

Saddened to hear of the tragic demise of #SriHarikrishna garu! May his soul rest in peace ! My heartfelt condolences to the whole family! — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) August 29, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear of #NandamuriHarikrishna garu's passing. Have such fond memories of him! Heartfelt condolences to @NANDAMURIKALYAN @tarak9999 and family. #RIP 🙏🏼 — Sumanth (@iSumanth) August 29, 2018

We have no words at this time of such tragic news. Praying for strength to Tarak garu and the entire Nandamuri family. Rest in Peace #NandamuriHarikrishna garu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aOook04n4M — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 29, 2018

Shocked to hear about the demise of #NandamuriHarikrishna garu. My heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family members. May God give him eternal rest.#RIPHariKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/aHTlWporF2 — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) August 29, 2018

Shocked to know about the sudden demise of Harikrishna gaaru ..never got to meet him in person but it feels like I always knew him. My deepest condolences and strength to the family. This is really sad.

Rest in peace Sir — Nani (@NameisNani) August 29, 2018

Shocked to hear about Hari Krishna garu's demise..May you soul rest in peace sir..my deepest condolences to the family... pic.twitter.com/LTGZETDD93 — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) August 29, 2018

In deep shock to hear about the sudden demise of #NandamuriHarikrishna garu. Strength to the family members on this huge loss. #RIPHariKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/u9rdb1gM89 — Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) August 29, 2018

Extremely sorry to hear the news. My deepest condolences to tarak garu Kalyan ram garu n the entire family. May your soul rest in peace #Harikrishna garu. pic.twitter.com/qyknvX5zzS — Eesha Rebba (@YoursEesha) August 29, 2018

I am out of country & just Heard the Bad ! Very very shocking ... Heartfelt Condolences to the entire Nandamuri Family , Near & Dear ones . @NANDAMURIKALYAN & @tarak9999 . Condolence Brother . RIP ! #RIPHarikrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/7pXUIaGj47 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 29, 2018

Deeply saddened by the news of Harikrishna garu's demise .. May his soul rest in peace .. Strength to @tarak9999 and his entire family #RIPHarikrishnaGaru 🙏🏻 — Anjali (@yoursanjali) August 29, 2018

Saddened by the sudden demise of Harikrishna Garu. My sincere condolences to Tarak, Kalyanram and Family. Stay strong. #RIPNandamuriHarikrishnaGaru 🙏 — Hamsa Nandini (@ihamsanandini) August 29, 2018

Terrible news in early morning :(



RIP Nandamuri Harikrishna garu



My heartfelt condolences go out to Nandamuri family. Tollywood will surely miss the presence of a truly lovable and kind person. pic.twitter.com/F9rZRRzW12 — Maruthi director (@DirectorMaruthi) August 29, 2018

Shocked at the tragic passing of Shri Nandamuri Harikrishna garu. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones and may God give them strength to face this loss. I offer my prayers for his soul to Rest in Peace — Gautami (@gautamitads) August 29, 2018

It’s terrible to hear about the loss of Sri Nandamuri Hari Krishna Garu. I pray that God will grant strength to entire Nandamuri family. My heartfelt condolences.#RIPHarikrishna GARU! — Madhura Sreedhar Reddy (@madhurasreedhar) August 29, 2018