 »   » హలో చిత్రానికి అరుదైన ఘనత.. వరల్డ్ స్టంట్ అవార్డుల్లో..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
hello movie news hello movie world stunts awards bob brown nagarjuna akkineni akhil akkineni హలో మూవీ న్యూస్ హలో మూవీ వరల్డ్ స్టంట్స్ అవార్డులు బాబ్ బ్రౌన్ నాగార్జున అక్కినేని
English summary
Akhil Akkineni's Hello got good attention in World Stunts awards. In this occassion Director Vikram Kumar tweeted that.. Feeling really proud that Hello has been Nominated in the category of Best Action in a foreign Film at Wrold Stunts awards.
Story first published: Monday, May 14, 2018, 16:36 [IST]