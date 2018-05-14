 »   » హలో చిత్రానికి అరుదైన ఘనత.. వరల్డ్ స్టంట్ అవార్డుల్లో..

హలో చిత్రానికి అరుదైన ఘనత.. వరల్డ్ స్టంట్ అవార్డుల్లో..

మనం ఫేం దర్శకుడు విక్రమ్ కే కుమార్, అక్కినేని నట వారసుడు అఖిల్ అక్కినేని కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన హలో చిత్రం పూర్తిస్థాయిలో అంచనాలను అందుకోలేకపోయింది. కానీ అఖిల్ చేసిన యాక్షన్ల సీన్లకు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. అయితే ఈ చిత్రం వరల్డ్ స్టంట్ అవార్డులో హలో మూవీకి చోటు దక్కింది. ఈ సందర్భంగా దర్శకుడు విక్రమ్ కే కుమార్ తన ఆనందాన్ని సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా పంచుకొన్నారు.

వరల్డ్ స్టంట్ అవార్డుల్లో విదేశీ విభాగంలో ఉత్తమ యాక్షన్ చిత్రం క్యాటగిరీలో హలో చిత్రం ఎంపికైందని తెలియజేయడానికి గర్వంగా ఉంది. ఇందుకు కారణమైన యాక్షన్ డైరెక్టర్ బాబ్ బ్రౌన్, పీఎస్ వినోద్, ప్రవీణ్ పూడి, అనుప్ రూబెనస్, నాగార్జున సర్‌కు నా ధన్యవాదాలు.

ఇక అఖిల్ అక్కినేని ఫైట్స్ కోసం పడిన శ్రమ, సినిమాపై చూపిన అంకితభావం మాటల్లో చెప్పలేను. నీ ప్రవర్తన, మంచితనం నిన్ను ఉన్నతస్థాయికి తీసుకెళ్తాయి. అఖిల్ సినిమా పట్ల ఆరాధ్యం అలాగే ఉండనివ్వు అని విక్రమ్ కుమార్ తన ట్వీట్‌లో తెలిపారు.

Akhil Akkineni's Hello got good attention in World Stunts awards. In this occassion Director Vikram Kumar tweeted that.. Feeling really proud that Hello has been Nominated in the category of Best Action in a foreign Film at Wrold Stunts awards.
