మీ టీఆర్పీ ఆటలోకి నన్ను లాగొద్దు.. నా భార్య, పిల్లలే ముఖ్యం: కౌశల్ రిక్వెస్ట్

English summary

"I'm requesting the media to stop contacting me regarding all these miniscule and silly accusations. All the proofs were shown at the press meet and law would take the action if I've done something wrong. So, please stop dragging and degralding us for the sake of TRP's. Before anything, it's my job to protect my wife. It's time for us to be there for one another as a family. My kids need me and I need them just as much since my mental health isn't any better than my wife's physical health. Just imagine what my kids are going through looking at both their parents in a low situation. We really don't have anyone to go to at this stage of our life. It's just us surviving against all the hurdles thrown our way. Thank you, for doing this to us!" kaushal manda said.