    రాంచరణ్ ఆరోగ్యంపై రూమర్లు.. RRR షూటింగ్‌లో ప్రమాదం అంటూ..

    By
    |

    దర్శక ధీరుడు ఎస్ఎస్ రాజమౌళి ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందిస్తున్న RRR చిత్రంలో రాంచరణ్, జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ జంటగా నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇటీవల కాలంలో ఈ ఇద్దరు స్టార్ హీరోలు గాయాల బారిన పడ్డటం అభిమానులను ఆందోళనకు గురించింది. తాజాగా మొదలైన షెడ్యూల్‌లో మరోసారి రాంచరణ్ తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారనే వార్త మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది. అయితే ఆ వార్త గురించి సినీ యూనిట్ ఏం క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారంటే..

    పూణేలో RRR షూటింగ్

    RRR సినిమా షూటింగ్ ప్రస్తుతం పూణేలో జరుగుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్‌లో భాగంగా రాంచరణ్ కిందపడిపోవడంతో గాయాలయ్యాయనే బాలీవుడ్‌కు చెందిన ఓ పత్రిక కథనాన్ని పేర్కొన్నది. గాయం కారణంగా షూటింగ్ ఆగిపోయిందనే విషయాన్ని వార్తలో పేర్కొన్నారు. దాంతో అభిమానుల్లో మరోసారి ఆందోళన మొదలైంది.

    కాలు జారడంతో కిందపడ్డారని

    రాంచరణ్ ఓ వేదిక మీద నిలబడి ఓ సీన్ కోసం స్టెప్పులను ప్రాక్టీస్ చేస్తున్నారు. అంతలోనే కాలు స్లిప్ కావడంతో వెనుకకు పడిపోయారు. దాంతో వీపు భాగంలో దెబ్బ తగిలింది. అదృష్టవశాత్తు ఆయన స్వల్ప గాయాలతో బయటపడ్డారు. దాంతో చిత్ర యూనిట్ భయాందోళనలకు లోనయ్యారని తెలిసింది. ఈ వార్త మీడియాలో విస్తృతంగా ప్రచారం కావడంతో సినిమా పీఆర్ వర్గాలు స్పందించాయి.

    వార్తలను ఖండించిన RRR యూనిట్

    RRR చిత్ర షూటింగ్‌లో రాంచరణ్ గాయపడలేదు. ఆయన ఆరోగ్యం బాగున్నది. సంపూర్ణ ఆరోగ్యంతో ఆయన షూట్‌లో పాల్గొన్నాడు. సోమవారం, మంగళవారం రాంచరణ్ ఎప్పటిలానే షూటింగ్‌లో పాల్గొన్నారు. ఆయన ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉన్నారు. అభిమానులు ఎలాంటి ఆందోళనకు గురికావొద్దు. ఈ రూమర్లను ప్రచారం చేయడం ఆపాలి అని పీఆర్‌వో వంశీ కాక క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు.

    జూలై 30న రిలీజ్

    RRR చిత్రంలో రాంచరణ్ అల్లూరి సీతారామారావుగా, నైజాంలో ఆదివాసీల హక్కుల కోసం పోరాడిన కొమురం భీమ్ జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌‌గా కనిపించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆలియాభట్, అజయ్ దేవగన్‌ నటిస్తున్నారు. జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ సరసన హాలీవుడ్ నటి ఎమ్మా రాబర్ట్స్ నటిస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రం జూలై 30, 2020లో విడుదల కానున్నది.

    English summary
    SS Rajamouli's RRR will be shot at real locations across the nation, unlike Baahubali which was shot at a grand set. The director's next, RRR will be produced by DVV Danayya having an enormous budget of nearly Rs 450 crore. The RRR team has already started their preparation with full swing. The actors will have an extensive Gujarat - Maharashtra schedule. SS Rajamouli will work on his 10-day schedule in Gujarat then fly down to Pune for another 20-day schedule.
