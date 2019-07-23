English summary

SS Rajamouli's RRR will be shot at real locations across the nation, unlike Baahubali which was shot at a grand set. The director's next, RRR will be produced by DVV Danayya having an enormous budget of nearly Rs 450 crore. The RRR team has already started their preparation with full swing. The actors will have an extensive Gujarat - Maharashtra schedule. SS Rajamouli will work on his 10-day schedule in Gujarat then fly down to Pune for another 20-day schedule.