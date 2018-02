 »   » ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకోవాలనుకున్నా, కటిక పేదరికం, మెడపట్టి గెంటేశారు: జబర్దస్త్ గెటప్ శ్రీను

English summary

It’s hard to digest if someone tells they know jabardasth but they dont know Getup Srinu, Famous for doing various getups for every skit, He is an unerasable star in telugu tv comedy recently. Getup srinu also termed as “Bulli thera kamal hasan” i.e “shortscreen kamal hasan” is famous among youth and highly reknown personality in extra jabardasth.