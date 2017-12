 »   »  జాహ్నవిపైనే కాదు.. శ్రీదేవిపై కూడా రూమర్లు.. ఇంతకీ ఏం జరుగుతున్నది?

English summary

Janhvi is all set to make her big screen debut opposite Ishaan in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, which is inspired by the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which revolves around the theme of inter-caste love and honour killing. Rumour has it that Janhvi and Ishaan have more than just a professional relationship. meanwhile, speculation is rife that Sridevi will make a special appearance in Dhadak as Janhvi's onscreen mother. Dhadak is set to hit the screens on July 6, 2018.