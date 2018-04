 »   » చిలుకలూరిపేట న్యూ మార్కెట్ యార్డ్ లో "జై సింహా" 100 రోజుల వేడుక

English summary

Jai Simha 100 days function at Chilakuluri Peta on April 22nd. Jai Simha is a 2018 Telugu action drama film, produced by C. Kalyan on C. K. Entertainments banner and directed by K. S. Ravikumar. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayanthara, Natasha Doshi, Hariprriya in the lead roles. The music was composed by Chirantan Bhatt.