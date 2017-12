 »   » సీ కల్యాణ్ భారీ సాహసం.. లాభాల్లో పైసా తీసుకోను.. జై సింహాతో రిస్క్ చేస్తున్నాడా?

English summary

Balakrishna Nandamuri latest movie is Jai Simha. The film is being directed by KS Ravi Kumar and produced by C Kalyan on CK Entertainments banner. C Kalyan banking on a great confidence in the movie and he revealed that he hadn't sold the movie in any area. Jai Simha release will be on his own so that he can gain all the profits. The producer also promised that he would divert all the profits as a donation to Balakrishna's cancer hospital.