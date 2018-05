English summary

The Teaser of Srinivas Reddy starrer Jamba Lakidi Pamba was released today by actor Naani. The cast and crew of the film were also present. Actor Naresh was the hero of Jamba Lakidi Pamba which was released in 1993. Nani said This movie is coming with good concept. EVVs Jamba Lakidi Pamba is one of my favorites.